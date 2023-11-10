‘Once Upon a Mattress’

Gray-New Gloucester High School will be performing the musical comedy “Once Upon a Mattress” for three nights from Thursday, Nov. 16, to Saturday, Nov. 18.

The shows are at 7 p.m. each day, with an additional 2 p.m. performance on Nov. 18.

“Once Upon a Mattress” is a spin on the classical tale of “The Princess and the Pea.”

Tickets are $6-$8 sold at the door. For more information, go to msad15.org.

Free meals for vets

Veterans and their families can receive free meals on Veterans Day Saturday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Post 86 at 15 Lewiston Road.

The Post will also be taking donations of clothing and shoes to go to veterans in need. For more information, call 657-4884. To find more resources, discounts and free offerings for veterans this Veterans Day, go to news.va.gov/vetresources.

Holiday fairs Nov. 18

The American Legion Post 86 is hosting a holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18. There will be baked goods for sale as well as a lunch of chowder, rolls, hot dogs and more. Call 653-3886 with any questions.

Also on Nov. 18 from 9 to 2, the First Congregational Church of Gray will hold its annual Holly Fair at the food pantry and parish house at 5 Brown St. Reserve a space for $25 by contacting 650-9093 or carolwest68@aol.com. The church will provide a 6-foot table for an additional $5.

Thanksgiving assistance

Friday, Nov. 10, is the final day to apply for the GNG Caring Community’s Thanksgiving meal assistance program.

To apply, fill out the form at bit.ly/46waixy. Proof of residency is required.

For more information, contact 233-0828 or gngcaring@gmail.com.

