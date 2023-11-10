Fairs everywhere

Several Christmas craft fairs are on the calendar for Saturday, Nov. 11, all open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Windham Hill United Church of Christ is hosting its annual event, offering crafts, baked goods, jams and jellies, candy, handcrafted wooden items, costume jewelry, used books and stained glass pieces from Windham’s own Beveled Edge. There will also be a silent auction. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. The Windham Hill UCC is located at 140 Windham Center Road.

Just around the corner at 374 Gray Road, the Friends Church will host its annual Christmas Fair. Items for sale include Christmas gifts and decorations, knit goods, aprons, table runners, baked goods and homemade products such as pickles and relish.

Then, at Windham High School, the Windham Raymond Athletic Boosters will have its 31st annual Holiday Craft Fair. All the regular vendors will be there along with a food alley, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. To learn more, contact athleticboosters@grsu14.org.

Community supper

St. Ann’s Episcopal Church and the Wayside Food Program are hosting a free community supper on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s, 40 Windham Center Road. For more information, call the church at 892-8447.

Chili dinner

Join American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 for a baked bean and chili dinner at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Windham Veterans Center. A variety of beans and chili will be served along with casseroles, coleslaw and other salads, hot dogs and delectable desserts.

The cost for dinner is $10 per person. Kids under 12 dine for free. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a pie auction. All proceeds benefit the Legion youth funds.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: