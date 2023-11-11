OAKLAND—It was only a matter of time.

A matter of time before Scarborough senior standout Lana Djuranovic had her moment.

And only a matter of time until the Red Storm found a way to win a repeat Class A state title Monday morning on the campus of Messalonskee High School.

Scarborough took on a valiant Bangor squad that held it in check throughout the first half and for much of the second before an unlikely hero set the stage for an expected one to score the winning goal.

With 17:34 left in regulation, Red Storm junior reserve Grace Carlista got free in the box, was taken down and a penalty kick was awarded.

Setting the stage for the University of Miami-bound Djuranovic, last year’s state game hero, to fire the ball into the net for the only goal her team would need.

But Scarborough wasn’t done, as sophomore Maya Taylor added a critical insurance goal with 5:48 remaining and that slammed the door on a 2-0 victory and set off another championship celebration.

The Red Storm finished the season 17-1, closed on a 14-game win streak, ended Bangor’s season at 16-2 and in the process, won Class A for the fourth time and produced the school’s sixth Gold Ball all-time.

“It’s really gratifying,” Djuranovic said. “Coming into the season, we had a state championship under our belt, but that just made everyone want to get us more. We had a lot of pressure and I’m glad we came through at the end.”

Finding a way

Scarborough entered the 2023 campaign as the favorite in Class A South and wore the bulls-eye well, stumbling just once, at home against Thornton Academy in overtime, while passing every other test (see sidebar for links to previous stories), riding the brilliance of Djuranovic and getting key contributions from many other sources.

As the top seed for the regional tournament, the Red Storm eliminated No. 8 South Portland (5-0) in the quarterfinals, blanked fifth-seeded Cheverus (2-0) in the semifinals, then overcame letting a late two-goal lead slip away in Wednesday’s regional final, getting a goal from junior Emmie Flaker 57 seconds into overtime to advance, 3-2.

Bangor, meanwhile, won its first 12 games, lost to Brunswick, then closed with a win over Brewer and wound up the top seed in Class A North.

The Rams then edged No. 8 Brewer (2-1) in the quarterfinals, downed No. 4. Mt. Ararat by the same score in the semifinals and in Wednesday’s regional final, beat No. 2 Camden Hills, again by a 2-1 margin to move on to the state game for the first time since 2015.

Bangor and Scarborough had met three previous times in the state final, with the Red Storm prevailing in 2010 and 2012 and the Rams winning in 2011.

Bangor entered play 2-4 all-time in the state final, while Scarborough had split its previous 10 appearances (see sidebar).

On a dry but windy and chilly day (just 37 degrees at the start), the Red Storm couldn’t solve the Rams’ defense for the longest time, but ultimately, got the job done when it mattered most.

Djuranovic first made her presence felt on defense, heading away a Rams corner kick in the game’s third minute.

A minute later, at the other end, Djuranovic managed to put a low shot on frame, but it was saved by Bangor junior goalkeeper Eva Combs.

After Bangor’s dangerous junior midfielder Teagan Atherley missed just wide, Combs beat Scarborough senior Talia Borelli to a long feed.

In the 16th minute, Carlista took a shot that Combs collected with senior Sanibel Shinners bearing down.

After Djuranovic had a long shot saved by Combs, Taylor was denied as well before Djuranovic and Flaker, the hero of the regional final, missed just wide.

As time wound down in the half, freshman Maggie Booth got a foot on a Djuranovic cross but Combs made the save, then Djuranovic sent Combs sprawling to make another stop.

At the other end, Red Storm senior captain Natalie Ryan broke up a feed from sophomore Clara Oldenburg to Atherley and junior goalkeeper Sophia Rinaldi stopped shots from senior Olivia Scott and Oldenburg, sending the game to halftime still scoreless.

“I think in the first half, we were frustrated,” said longtime Scarborough coach Mike Farley. “We were getting into the space in front of the top of the box but we weren’t making the final play.”

Bangor had a couple chances early in the second half, but a cross from senior Lily Chandler was headed out of harm’s way by Scarborough’s talented senior back Maeve Davis, then Rinaldi dove and saved a shot from Chandler, setting up a corner kick, which Rinaldi caught in traffic.

After sophomore Madison McLean set up Atherley for a shot which was saved by Rinaldi, the Red Storm took off in transition and Djuranovic got the ball to junior Delia Fravert, but Fravert’s shot was saved.

Scott then tried a long shot which Rinaldi saved and sophomore Avery Clark was off target on a corner kick. After Djuranovic had a shot in traffic saved, she missed just wide with 20 minutes remaining.

“(The Rams) just were really tight on defense,” said Djuranovic. “They did a really good job.”

“We knew she’s an elite player so we had to make sure she was marked,” said Bangor coach Jay Kemble, of Djuranovic. “We put pressure on her all day long. If you have a good defense, you have a chance to be successful.”

At that point, many on hand expected that more than 80 minutes would be necessary to determine a winner, but on its next opportunity, Scarborough finally took advantage.

The Red Storm took off in transition, Fravert played a beautiful pass ahead to Carlista on the left wing and after getting past a defender, Carlista bore down on goal, only to be tripped up and with 17:34 left, play was stopped and a penalty kick was awarded.

“We’ve been working this week on getting that ball in the channel when they turn it over and we can go quickly,” Farley said. “That was an amazing ball from Delia to Grace. She had the path to goal. It was a solid play.”

There was no doubt as to who would take the penalty kick.

“I knew as soon as (Lana) picked up the ball to take it, it was going in,” Taylor said.

“(Lana) looked over and I didn’t even need to point to her,” Farley said. “Give her a set shot from the penalty spot, I was feeling really good.”

Djuranovic, who hadn’t attempted a PK this season, took her time setting up, then at the whistle, blasted a low shot with her right foot to the right corner and while Combs guessed correctly and dove to her left, she couldn’t reach the ball and Scarborough at last had a 1-0 lead.

“We practice PKs every practice going into playoffs, but it was very nerve-wracking because I’d never made one in a game,” said Djuranovic. “I’m glad I could be composed when it really mattered. I think when you take a PK you just have to shoot it. It was a relief.”

“As soon as she scored, I felt like we’d score more because we had momentum,” Taylor said.

The Rams pushed to equalize, but Rinaldi saved a long shot from Scott, then Scott missed high. After Djuranovic cleared a Bangor corner kick, Scarborough put the game out of reach.

With 5:48 to go, the ball came to Taylor and she lined up a shot from about 30 yards out and blasted it into the net for a 2-0 advantage.

“It was really a hit-and-hope-it-went-in,” said Taylor, a swing player in 2022. “It was just a loose ball. I saw it and was set up perfectly. I was hoping it would drop in. It felt amazing, the best feeling in the world. I’m just so happy to be here. I’m so appreciative that I could make it so far with this team. Going into the season, I was really excited to play with these girls.”

“I’m so proud of (Maya),” said Djuranovic. “I love her so much. She’s so talented and she’ll just keep improving.”

“Looking at possession, I felt at some point a goal would happen and we got two,” Davis said.

“Maya, who I made defend pretty much the entire game so I can keep Lana forward, for her to get the second goal, that was huge,” Farley added.

As time wound down, Scott headed a corner kick wide, then another Rams corner didn’t result in a shot.

At 11:43 p.m., time expired and Scarborough was able to celebrate its 2-0 triumph.

“I’m so proud of us,” said Djuranovic. “Everyone stepped up and played their heart out today.”

“At first, I was a little worried, but I know we’re really hard working and I knew we’d find a way to conquer it,” Taylor said.

“It feels amazing to win it two years in a row,” said Davis. “It shows how dedicated we are and our skill level. It’s such a good way to end senior year. I feel like we deserved it so much. The anticipation built up more last year in double-overtime, but this was so much fun and it’s such an accomplishment.”

“It wasn’t easy,” Farley added. “We had no easy games. We were challenged the whole year. We got battle-tested and that’s what you need going into playoffs. I’m really proud of these kids because I know how hard they work and how banged up they are. They all feel different. To get here this many times and to win four, I’m so proud of the program. We measure ourselves by getting to this game. It’s not an easy measuring stick.”

Scarborough had a 13-8 advantage in shots on frame, got eight saves from Rinaldi and was once again smothering on defense.

“We knew their attacking midfielder was good with her feet, so we wanted to stay marked on her and force her outside and stop balls from coming in,” said Davis, who hopes to play next year at the Division III level.

“I felt secure about our defense because they weren’t getting behind us,” Farley said. “If you’re going to shoot from 30 yards out, you won’t beat Sophia.”

Bangor got 11 saves from Combs and took all five of the game’s corner kicks, but had nothing to show for it.

“It was even and back-and-forth,” said Kemble. “It was two good teams that possessed the ball well, that competed well. It was a stalemate in the first half. That penalty kick really changed the momentum. Everything’s a process. We talk about doing all the things that get you to the point where you can be successful. It’s about playing as a unit. The reason we were successful is that we did that.”

Lana Legend

Djuranovic finished with 32 goals this season, breaking the program record she set last year when she scored 28 times.

Djuranovic, arguably the finest player in program history, won’t soon be forgotten, but we haven’t heard the last of her exploits either.

“I love the coaches, I love the parents, I love the community and I’m so happy we could end up on a good note,” said Djuranovic. “I’m so excited (to play in college).”

“I may coach a player equal to her, but never someone who scores all the ways she can,” said Farley. “She’s a special player. I’m sure she’s going to do really well at Miami. I don’t know where half of our goals will come from next year.”

One more in 2024?

Speaking of next year, Scarborough has never won three straight state titles and will have that opportunity next season.

Djuranovic will have plenty of company at graduation, as Borelli, Davis, Ryan, Shinners, Fiona Betters, Sarah LeFebvre, Sasha Ouellette, Avery Pettingill and Bailey Stoddard-Baughman, contributors all, will depart.

“Playing with Lana, Talia, Sarah, Natalie, they’re all great players,” Taylor said. “What I’ll miss the most is the off-field bond we had. I’m a sophomore and they’re seniors, but we were really close.”

“The seniors really stepped up,” Farley said. “I wanted to keep them on the field at the end and they did a great job finishing it off.”

Booth, Carlista, Flaker, Fravert, Rinaldi and Taylor, along with many others, lead a strong returning group that hopes to keep the good times rolling.

“I want to go three-for-three,” said Taylor. “I want to keep the streak going. We have confidence and I think we can.”

“No one will feel badly for us,” Farley said. “We had younger players step in this year. That was big for me. Those players will have to play a bigger role next year and the juniors will have to step up after watching a couple years. We’ll have to figure out what to do next year shape-wise, but we have a lot to work with and I hope we’ll be back.”

