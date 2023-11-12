FALMOUTH – Patricia Ramsay, born Dec. 1, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pa. and raised in New Jersey, died on Nov. 8, 2023 of Alzheimer’s disease. Known near-universally as “Yammy”, she passed peacefully in her home surrounded by the love of family and friends near and far.

She is survived by her besotted husband of 41 years, Steven Horowitz; her daughters Alison Beyea, Brigit (Tony Geron) Beyea, Jackie (Jeff) Palmer; seven adoring grandchildren, Annabelle, Cole, Nick, Curtis, Keira, Seneca, and Noah; and her sister, Joan Downs.

Patricia spent her life working for causes that she held near and dear: civil liberties, women’s rights, and strengthening democracy. She worked for the ACLU, including with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Women’s Rights Project. Later she was managing partner at Fenton Communications, with clients including the Government of Angola, National Resource Defense Council, Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund and Planned Parenthood; and then worked at the Council on Foreign Relations. Her career took her all over the world, including England, Angola, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and across Asia. She served as foreign press secretary to the Honorable Neil Kinnock during his 1992 campaign and developed international exchange programs at the University of Missouri–Columbia. She was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College and later Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

Patricia was an avid reader, traveled widely, was proud to be on the New Jersey state field hockey team while a student at Kent Place School, loved summer days on the beach and dancing with Steve till the stars came out. She cherished time with her children and grandchildren, creating special memories for them – from jumping the waves to horseback riding, ice cream runs to birthday trips, snuggling in bed to cheering from sidelines (literal and metaphorical).

She lived by the lessons she learned in her pioneering days at college in 1964: start the day by throwing open the windows even during the coldest months, develop a point of view and then defend it, and explore outside your comfort zone. Those things – plus a good book and a bit of gumption – say a lot about who she was. She leaves us with joyous memories and the knowledge that we are all a bit better, stronger, and happier for having loved her.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

Donations can be made in her honor to the

Merrill Memorial Library, in Yarmouth.

