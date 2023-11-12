BASKETBALL

Duane Washington Jr. finished with 33 points and 10 assists as the Westchester Knicks rolled to a 125-107 win over the Maine Celtics in an NBA G League game Sunday in White Plains, New York.

JD Davison paced Maine (0-2) with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. DJ Steward had 18 points and eight assists.

The Celtics play their home opener Friday against the Long Island Nets.

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a broken a rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Center City, authorities said.

Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was released a few hours later. The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week.

Oubre was walking near his home at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle traveling in the same direction “at a high rate of speed” tried to turn south onto the street he was crossing. The vehicle hit him “in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror,” police said.

• Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins was fined $25,000, two days after he publicly criticized officiating following his team’s loss to Utah.

GOLF

PGA: Camilo Villegas ended a long and emotional drought when he came up with key birdies down the stretch for a 6-under 65 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for his first victory since losing his 22-month-old daughter to cancer in 2020.

Villegas went shot for shot with Alex Noren for five hours until all he had left was a tap-in for par as he earned his first PGA Tour title since 2014, and fifth overall.

Villegas, the runner-up last week in Mexico, finished at 24-under 260 to win by two shots over Noren.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Max Homa shot a 6-under 66 to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, for his first win abroad.

Homa finished at 19 under, four shots ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard, to add to his six PGA Tour career titles.

• Rory McIlroy clinched the European Tour’s Race to Dubai for the fifth time without even playing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He is assured of being winning the season points race regardless of what happens next week in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

LPGA: Lilia Vu seized momentum early with three birdies and closed with a 4-under 66 to win The Annika in Belleair, Florida, for her fourth victory of the year, allowing the American to regain the No. 1 world ranking and close in on LPGA player of the year.

Vu finished at 19-under 261, three shots clear of Alison Lee and Azahara Munoz, who each closed with a 67.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steven Alker had to get up-and-down for par on the last three holes for a 1-under 70 in Phoenix that allowed him to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and a payoff of just over $1 million.

Steve Stricker clinched the season points title before the postseason began. By winning at Phoenix Country Club, Alker finished second in the Schwab Cup for a $500,000 bonus, to go with $528,000 for winning the tournament, by one stroke over Ernie Els (65) and Stephen Ames (65).

HOCKEY

NHL: Jay Woodcroft is out as coach of the Edmonton Oilers after a team that was supposed to be a Stanley Cup contender lost 10 of its first 13 games.

Kris Knoblauch, who coached Oilers star Connor McDavid in junior hockey, was named Woodcroft’s replacement, and Hall of Famer Paul Coffey joins his staff as an assistant, with Dave Manson also dismissed. Knoblauch becomes the organization’s 10th coach in 15 seasons, and the fifth since McDavid joined the team in 2015.

BASEBALL

MLB: Joe Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press.

Espada will take over for Dusty Baker, who retired last month. This will be the first managerial position for the 48-year-old Espada, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won a women’s slalom in Levi, Finland, for her record-extending 89th victory after first-run leader Petra Vlhova straddled a gate and did not finish her final run.

Shiffrin finished 0.18 ahead of Leona Popovic of Croatia and 0.30 ahead of Lena Duerr of Germany.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Former Manchester City player Cole Palmer scored a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time as visiting Chelsea fought back to draw 4-4 against the defending Premier League champions.

Erling Haaland scored twice for City, but Chelsea came from behind three times. The result left City with a one-point lead over Liverpool and Arsenal.

• Aston Villa registered its 13th straight home win in the Premier League, 3-1 over Fulham, and moved within three points of first place.

GERMANY: Bayer Leverkusen routed Union Berlin 4-0 to return to the top of the Bundesliga after matching the league’s best-ever start, with 10 wins and a draw.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Novak Djokovic secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time by defeating Holger Rune, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3, in the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players, at Turin, Italy.

Jannik Sinner needed just an hour and 25 minutes to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 6-4, in the tournament’s opening match.

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP: Leylah Fernandez and Marina Stakusic won their singles matches as Canada beat Italy 2-0 in Seville, Spain, to claim its first-ever Billie Jean King Cup.

