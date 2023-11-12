Anne Simon scored 10 of her 27 points in the first quarter as Maine built a 14-point lead on its way to a 69-48 victory over UMass in its women’s basketball home opener Sunday in Orono.

Simon made 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. She also had nine rebounds and five assists.

Sarah Talon and Caroline Bornemann each added 10 points, and Adrianna Smith had seven points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Maine improved to 2-1. UMass is 1-2.

UNE 76, WESLEYAN 68: Jordyn Franzen led a balanced offense with 21 points as the Nor’easters (2-1) defeated the Cardinals (1-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Sydney Jenisch (16 points), Juliana Tracey (15) and Faye Veilleux also scored in double figures for UNE.

(10) NOTRE DAME 104, NJIT 57: Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points and tied the Notre Dame record for steals with 12 as the Irish (1-1) routed the Highlanders (2-1) in South Bend, Indiana.

Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland finished with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and added five assists in her second game with Notre Dame.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 92, (2) UCONN 81: Saniya Rivers had a career-best 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists to help the Wolfpack (2-0) earn the program’s first win against the visiting Huskies (1-1) in more than a quarter-century.

(3) IOWA 94, NORTHERN IOWA 53: Caitlin Clark became Iowa’s all-time career scoring leader and finished with the 12th triple-double of her career as the Hawkeyes (3-0) beat the Panthers (1-1) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Clark had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, joining Sabrina Ionescu as the only NCAA Division I players to record triple-doubles in four different seasons.

(6) SOUTH CAROLINA 114, (14) MARYLAND 76: Chloe Kitts had career-highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds and helped fuel a game-changing 17-4 burst right before halftime as the Gamecocks (2-0) beat the Terrapins (1-1) in Columbia, South Carolina.

(7) OHIO STATE 108, IUPUI 58: Cotie McMahon scored 22 points and six Buckeyes (1-1) reached double figures in a win over the Jaguars (1-1) in Columbus, Ohio.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 1, WILLIAM SMITH 0: Mary Rainey scored midway through the second overtime to give the Polar Bears (11-4-5) a win over the Herons (14-1-4) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament, at Geneva, New York.

Bowdoin advances to play New England Small College Athletic Conference rival Tufts in the third round.

MIT 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Meagan Rowlett started a second-half surge with two goals just 28 seconds apart, and the Engineers (21-3-1) advanced to the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament by eliminating the Huskies (16-2-4) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

USM grabbed a 1-0 lead just 6:15 into the contest on Julia McKenna’s ninth goal of the season, off a cross from Catriona Gould.

But Rowlett scored in the 55th and 56th minutes, and MIT added two more goals in the final 20 minutes.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNE 66, WHEATON 63: Dylan Crowley started and capped a 13-3 run in the second half with 3-pointers as the Nor’easters (2-1) rallied past the Lyons (1-1) in Biddeford.

Adam Lux led UNE with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Jayden Thornton scored 15 points, Adrian Torres added 12 and Crowley finished with 11.

EMMANUEL 81, BOWDOIN 60: Afamdi Achufusi led Bowdoin (0-2) with 11 points in a loss to Emmanuel (1-1) in Boston.

WPI 69, ST. JOSEPH’S 49: The Engineers (3-0) opened with a 32-5 run and rolled past the Monks (1-1) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ashtyn Abbott was the only double-figure scorer for the Monks, with 10 points.

(19) NORTH CAROLINA 90, LEHIGH 68: Armando Bacot recorded 22 points and 20 rebounds, and RJ Davis also scored 22 points as the Tar Heels (2-0) beat the Mountain Hawks (0-3) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

FOOTBALL

TEXAS A&M: Jimbo Fisher was fired as the Aggies’ head coach, a move that will cost the school more than $75 million and end a tenure that began six years ago with the school presenting him an engraved national championship trophy missing only the year.

Fisher went 45-25 overall and 27-21 in the Southeastern Conference, never winning more than nine games in any season. The Aggies are 6-4 with two games left, coming off a 51-10 victory against Mississippi State on Saturday night in College Station, Texas.

AP TOP 25: Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the AP Top 25 to 22, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run in the 87-year history of the poll.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes after they routed Mississippi in what was a top-10 matchup on Saturday night. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001-02.

The longest No. 1 streak belongs to USC. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003-05.

The entire top eight remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one.

TEXAS: Running back Jonathon Brooks sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the No. 7 Longhorns ‘ win over TCU and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced.

Brooks had 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

