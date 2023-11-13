Elvis Tribute with Robert Washington

7 p.m. Friday. The Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. francocenter.org

Heads up, Elvis Presley fans! An epic tribute show is coming to Lewiston in the form of Robert Washington. Washington has been perfecting his act for decades, and his vocals are tremendous. He became the first Black performer to be named World Champion Impersonator at an annual competition in Memphis. Along with all the songs you love from Presley, Washington will toss in a few James Brown tunes for good measure.

Joan Ellison: Love Finds Judy Garland

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $35 in advance, $45 day of show. camdenoperahouse.com

New York City-based vocalist Joan Ellison loves Judy Garland immensely and has the vocal chops to play proper tribute to her. Ellison will be accompanied by pianist Shane Schag and cellist Nora Willauer. The Love Finds Judy Garland show features a smile-inducing array of some of Garland’s most beloved tunes, including “The Trolley Song,” I Got Rhythm,” “Get Happy” and Garland’s signature song, “Over the Rainbow.” If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, so can you. Just grab some tickets and your troubles will melt like lemon drops.

Beth Nielsen Chapman

8 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $35 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Singer-songwriter Beth Nielson Chapman is known just as much for her songwriting work as she is for her own recordings. Her credits include Faith Hill’s smash hit “This Kiss,” and she’s written for the likes of Bette Midler, Tanya Tucker and Willie Nelson. Nielsen Chapman’s own discography dates back to 1980, and the Grammy-nominated artist’s latest album is last year’s “Crazy Town.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »