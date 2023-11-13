‘White’

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Shows run through Dec. 10. Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay what you decide. madhorse.com

Mad Horse invites you to a provocative play by James Ijames, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fat Ham.” “White” focuses on issues of race, gender, sexuality and art. A misguided scheme to get an artist’s work into a museum is on a crash course with white privilege and racial bias in a play that will make you think while also eliciting laughs.

Asbury Shorts USA

7:30 p.m. Friday. Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center, 18 Bradley St., Fryeburg, $20, $10 students. fryeburgacademy.org

Asbury Shorts USA is Manhattan’s longest-running short film exhibition, and you can see it for yourself in Fryeburg. The evening will include acclaimed films from past years, along with newer ones. Viewers will be treated to the best in short films in the genres of comedy, drama and animation.

Les Sages Fous’ Tricyckle

7 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland, $20, $35 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

Canadian theatre troupe Les Sages Fous (The Wise Fools) bring their innovative, highly imaginative show to Portland. You’ll be transported into their world of wildly creative puppets and a musical score played with invented instruments made with found objects. The story centers around a scrap collector’s life and the incredible adventure he’s drawn into with his unusual tricycle.

A Drag Queen Christmas

8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $36.50 to $151.50, 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com

You can head into the holiday season kicking and screaming or you can drag yourself in and have a heck of a good time. A Drag Queen Christmas might be your gateway event into having some real fun this year. Hosted by Miz Cracker and featuring special guest Todrick Hall, the evening will include musical numbers and assorted shenanigans to whip you into holiday shape. Performers include Heidi N Closet, Jimbo the Drag Clown, Brooke Lynn Hates, Jessica Wild, Crystal Methyd, Marcia Marcia Marcia and Luxx Noir London.

