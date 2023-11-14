Avesta Housing, at nonprofit affordable housing provider in northern New England, has hired former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives Ryan Fecteau for a newly formed role of senior officer of policy and planning. As a member of Avesta’s real estate development team, he will support Avesta’s organizational advocacy efforts and work on municipal-level coordination to move new affordable housing developments through key milestones.

Prior to joining Avesta, Fecteau was most recently the senior advisor on community development and strategic initiatives for the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & the Future. During his tenure in the Maine Legislature, he also served as the Maine House assistant majority leader and as chair of the Committee on Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development.

Avesta has 3,200 apartments in more than 100 affordable properties throughout Maine and New Hampshire and more than 800 units in its real estate development pipeline. It is actively pursuing new policies, funding resources, and development opportunities that will help it meet the growing housing needs in the region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan to Avesta Housing,” said Avesta Housing President & CEO Rebecca Hatfield. “His deep commitment to affordable housing, coupled with his experience navigating complex government systems to build consensus around strategic housing initiatives, make him an exceptional addition to the Avesta team.”

“I’m excited to join the committed and caring team at Avesta Housing,” Fecteau said. “This is a great opportunity to be on the ground doing hands-on work to turn residential developments from concepts into homes for our neighbors. Housing is one of the most pressing issues facing our communities, and I want to be part of the solution.”

In addition, Jim Hanley has been appointed to the Avesta Housing Board of Directors for a three-year term effective Nov. 1.

Since 2021, Hanley has been president of The Wishcamper Companies Inc., a housing developer and renewable energy investor with more than 7,000 affordable housing units nationwide. Prior to joining Wishcamper, he was chief executive officer of a privately held real estate and finance company. An attorney and certified public accountant, he has extensive experience in real estate, finance and taxation, including practicing law at Preti Flaherty in Portland and serving as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice.

