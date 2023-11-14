The Cumberland/North Yarmouth Taxpayer Advisory Group will hold an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Westcustogo Hall & Community Center in North Yarmouth.

The residents’ group invites other residents to stop in and share their thoughts on growth and development in the two towns, the potential impact of proposed SAD 51 school projects on property taxes, the challenges of a joint school district, and how the Cumberland Town Council, North Yarmouth Select Board and the SAD 51 board can work together.

The advisory group’s mission to inform, educate and advocate for local taxpayers, it says.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: