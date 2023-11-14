PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 15 assists, and Obi Toppin chipped in 27 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the 76ers 132-126 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night and snapped Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak.

The Pacers took the upper hand in the tourney’s East Group A standings, improving to 2-0 in pool play. The Sixers slipped to 1-1.

Myles Turner added 17 points for the Pacers, whose bench outscored Philadelphia’s 33-6.

Joel Embiid scored 39 points and De’Anthony Melton added 30 points. Tyrese Maxey was held to 27 points on 9-of-23 shooting after scoring a career-high 50 points against the Pacers on Sunday.

Pacers forward Jalen Smith left the game with a head injury, and the team said he was being transported to a hospital for evaluation and additional testing. Smith was knocked down in a collision at the defensive end of the floor midway through the second quarter as Sixers forward Paul Reed went up for a dunk.

HEAT 111, HORNETS 105: Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 32 points, Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Miami remained unbeaten in NBA In-Season Tournament play with a victory over the short-handed Hornets in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Duncan Robinson added 18 points for the Heat, who’ve won six straight overall.

Miami is 2-0 in group play; the Hornets are 1-1.

HAWKS 126, PISTONS 120: Dejounte Murray had 32 points and nine assists as Atlanta extended Detroit’s losing streak to nine games with a win in Detroit in an In-Season Tournament game.

The Hawks won their Eastern Conference Group A tourney opener, while the Pistons fell to 0-2.

Saddiq Bey had 18 points against his former team and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 points for the Hawks. Trae Young missed the game after his wife gave birth to their second child on Monday.

NETS 124, MAGIC 104: Spencer Dinwiddie had 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds, leading Brooklyn to a victory over Orlando in New York in Group C of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Mikal Bridges chipped in 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Cam Johnson scored 20 points as Brooklyn put six players in double figures. Day’Ron Sharpe finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out as the Nets won their second straight overall and improved to 2-1 in the tournament.

The Nets will close their round-robin slate with a home game against Toronto on Nov. 28.

NOTES

NETS: Ben Simmons will miss at least another week because of a pinched nerve, the Brooklyn guard’s latest back trouble.

Simmons has missed the last three games because of a bruised left hip. But after continued discomfort in the area, the Nets said that Simmons had an MRI exam that revealed a nerve impingement in the lower left side of his back.

Back problems have ended the last two seasons early for Simmons, who will continue to receive treatment on both the back and hip. The Nets said a status update will be provided in a week.

76ERS: Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to the team’s practice facility, three days after suffering a broken rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in downtown Philadelphia.

“He’s in good spirits,” Sixers Coach Nick Nurse said before facing the Indiana Pacers in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. “He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he’s doing OK.”

Nurse was among the members of the Sixers organization who saw Oubre at his home not far from the scene of the accident during the team’s off day on Monday.

Philadelphia police said that the driver’s side mirror on a silver car clipped Oubre at 7:40 p.m. Saturday as he crossed the street. Oubre suffered a broken rib, lacerations and other assorted injuries. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, and police told The Associated Press in an email on Tuesday night that there was no update.

