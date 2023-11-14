The Cumberland/North Yarmouth Lions Club is accepting orders until Monday, Nov. 20, for its 28th Annual Fresh Florida Citrus Sale to benefit Greely High School scholarships. Funds from the sale will also benefit Project Graduation.

Three 20-pound citrus assortments are available: all oranges; all grapefruit; or 50/50 oranges and grapefruit. Each box is $34 and will be delivered around Dec. 16-17.

Orders also may be placed to be donated to the Community Food Pantry in Cumberland.

To order, go to cnylions.org/citrus-sale, email CitrusSale@cnylions.org or call or email Joe Loring at 207-671-7851, jloring1@maine.rr.com.

