Anne Simon scored 25 points and the University of Maine women’s basketball team pulled away for a 59-48 win over Rhode Island on Tuesday night in Orono.

The Black Bears (3-1) trailed by two at the half before outscoring the Rams (2-1) 32-21 in the second half.

Adrianna Smith added 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assist for the Black Bears.

Maye Toure had 15 points and nine rebounds for Rhode Island.

BATES 86, UM-FARMINGTON 39: Danielle Adams had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Bobcats (1-0) cruised to a win over the Beavers (1-2) in Lewiston.

Davina Kabantu and Mya Hicks each added 11 points for Bates.

Advertisement

Jessica Dow had nine points for UMF.

(7) LSU 109, KENT STATE 79: Freshman guard Mikaylah Williams scored 42 points and the Tigers (3-1) rolled to a 109-79 rout over the Golden Flashes (1-1) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It was the most points ever scored by an LSU freshman and the most by a Tigers player since Cornelia Gayden scored 43 vs. TCU in 1996.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(7) TENNESSEE 82, WOFFORD 61: Dalton Knecht scored 18 points to lead the Volunteers (3-0) to a victory the Terriers (2-1) in Knoxville, Tennessee

The Northern Colorado transfer scored all but four of his points in the second half, helping the Volunteers pull away after leading by just five at halftime. Jordan Gainey scored 16 points and Santiago Vescovi added 11 for Tennessee.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL

COLORADO: Deion Sanders had a to-the-point stance on Texas A&M coaching rumors or any other speculation that may involve him leaving Colorado.

“I’m here,” Sanders said at his weekly news conference.

Although the first-year Colorado coach sidestepped a direct answer about the Aggies job that opened up with the firing of Jimbo Fisher, Sanders made it clear he and his family are comfortable at Colorado. That he and his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, are settled in. It’s what he would reiterate to any parent of a recruit that was interested in playing for the Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) down the road.

“I tell them my mother’s here. My sister’s here. My dog is here. My daughter’s here. Three of my sons are here,” Deion Sanders said. “My other daughter comes to darn near every home game. We’re here. I get mail here. Pay taxes here. … I’m here.”

PAC-12: A judge granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction in their legal battle with 10 departing Pac-12 schools, giving the Pacific Northwest rivals control of the conference and millions of dollars in assets.

Advertisement

With a significant legal hurdle cleared, Oregon State and Washington State could soon determine how they will go about keeping the Pac-12 alive and what schools they will be competing against next year.

At a hearing in Whitman County Superior Court, not far from Washington State’s Pullman campus, Judge Gary Libey ruled Oregon State and Washington State should be the only members making decisions about Pac-12 business.

“Oregon State and Washington State will be the sole members of the board,” Libey said, ruling quickly after hearing arguments for about 2 1/2 hours.

The outgoing Pac-12 schools said they will appeal the ruling.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous