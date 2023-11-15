Cheverus’s Keegan Gymnasium was a full house Wednesday morning.

Not for a basketball game or a volleyball match, but for a signing ceremony, featuring eight athletes and an abundance of their relatives, teammates and fans.

Maddie Fitzpatrick, who has done much of her best work in Cheverus’ gym, signed a National Letter of Intent to attend and play basketball at University of Maine.

While Fitzpatrick has emerged as one of the state’s elite talents, leading the Stags to the Class A state title in 2022 and to the regional final last winter, and had plenty of out of state options, she had no hesitation deciding to stay home.

“It’s incredible, just a great day to share it with these other amazing athletes,” Fitzpatrick said. “I was recently cleaning my room out and I saw a notebook I had from third grade that said my goal was to play college basketball, so it’s been a long time coming. The coaches and the environment up there gave me a good vibe. I want to stay home. I love Maine. It’s nice to stay here.”

“Maddie can play every position and be the best at that position on the floor,” said Cheverus girls’ basketball coach Billy Goodman. “It’s her attitude. It never gets too high or low. She has skill to do so many things, but what I’m really impressed with is her defense. She’s constantly moving her feet. I think you need to be able to play defense at the next level. She’s one of the most skilled players I’ve ever seen. She’s a great leader too.”

Lily Johnson, fresh off leading Cheverus’ field hockey team to its second Class A championship in three years and earning the league’s Faith Littlefield Player of the Year award in the process, will take her talents to Boston University.

Johnson, who can make an impact anywhere on the field, said that BU was on her radar for quite awhile.

“I’m really excited,” said Johnson. “I visited BU and just knew it was the school for me. I loved everything about it. I’m ready for the challenge. I’ll work super-hard this summer to prepare. Today is so special to get to share it with my friends. I think I started realizing I wanted to play in college in seventh grade when I started playing club field hockey and realizing the opportunities I could create.”

“Lily has confidence and can get everybody involved,” said Cheverus field hockey coach Theresa Arsenault. “In Division I, girls who can pass and see the field and have that higher IQ are always very successful. Lily rallies other kids and helps each other grow. We’re very fortunate to have kids like that.”

Junior Lucy Johnson, Lily Johnson’s younger sister, who became Maine’s all-time leading goal-scorer this past fall, is expected to commit to Boston University as well and Lily Johnson is looking forward to the opportunity to be reunited with her at the next level.

“I love playing with Lucy,” Lily Johnson said. “We work off each other so well and it makes me so happy that she’s coming too.”

Also signing an NLI Wednesday was Brendan Rogers, who will run at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“This is a great experience,” said Rogers, who competes in both indoor and outdoor track, and was the state runner-up in the 400 each of the past two years. “I’m really grateful for my family and friends. I wanted to compete in college since day one. D1 especially. That was something to strive for. Now that it’s here, it’s a great moment. Holy Cross checked all the boxes.”

Wednesday’s ceremony also saw lacrosse player Georgia Nolan commit to Division II Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire, Ruth Boles announce that she’ll play basketball next year at DIII Springfield College in Massachusetts, Chris Murphy announce he’ll play baseball at Division III University of Southern Maine, Lucas Soutuyo announce he’ll play baseball at D3 Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York and Brynn McKenney announce that she’ll play club ice hockey at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana.

