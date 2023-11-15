Brian Donovan has joined the Raymond Village Community Church as a new minister for a one-year term, while also continuing his work at First Congregational Church in Gray.

In Raymond, Donovan will lead a new worship time at 11 a.m. Sundays.

He has 10 years of experience and has served at churches in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Boothbay Harbor.

“I am grateful to … bring God’s message of love to all people in this changing time,” Donovan said in a press release. “My hope is that everyone within the church and throughout our community will embrace the need for change so we can discover and provide God’s faithful love for all people that our community needs.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: