The city of Westbrook has received a 2023 Hire Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for its commitment to employing veterans.

Thirty veterans work for the city, representing 22% of its full-time workforce, according to Mayor Michael Foley, who announced the award following Veterans Day ceremonies at Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday.

“We earned the gold award after applying earlier this year and we wish to thank the work of our Veterans Service Officer Arty Ledoux and our Director of Human Resources Joanne LePauloue for their efforts to make this award possible,” Foley said in a news release.

The award honors employers for veteran hiring, retention and professional development.

Ledoux said Westbrook demonstrates its commitment to veterans, and because of that “veterans are constantly encouraged to apply for city of Westbrook employment opportunities every time we engage with them.”

“Additionally, veterans employed by the city are offered an opportunity to attend the monthly veterans coffee and information sessions at the community center during their regular workday,” he said.

The city is one of four employers in Maine and the only municipality in the state to receive the recognition this year.

“We are honored to be recognized with this elite award and proud to support veterans and their career goals,” Foley said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: