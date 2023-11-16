Economic development

strategic plan sought

The town is seeking proposals to create an economic development strategic plan, which would include a market analysis and local asset assessment, to help guide policies.

“The goal is to establish a benchmark of findings and data from which a plan to create and maintain a strong, vibrant local economy can be formed and implemented,” the town said on its website.

For more information, go to gorham-me.org.

Historical society

reelects officers

Suzanne Phillips was reelected as president of the Gorham Historical Society at its annual meeting Nov. 6.

Kelly Dearborn was reelected treasurer.

The Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at its headquarters at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm to discuss filling the positions of vice president of programs and secretary. Following a short meeting, the society will have its Christmas gathering with music, treats and cookie swap, Phillips said.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 21, 1973, that former, longtime South Street residents Raymond and Elsie Mains celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Windham Masonic Temple. At the time, they lived in Windham.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Nov. 9 that the U.S. public debt was $33,700,702,394,486.03.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: