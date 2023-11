Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., White Rock Grange, 30 Wilson Road, Gorham.

Annual holiday fair – Saturday, Nov. 18., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Congregational Church of Gray, 5 Brown St., Gray.

Holiday craft fair – Saturday Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Muffins, chowder, rolls, hot dogs and more. Table rentals $25.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Homemade arts and crafts, raffles, cookie walk and luncheon.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Maine crafts, baked goods, candy, Rada knives, used jewelry and used Christmas decorations. Raffle for handmade quilt, $100 gift card to Pitstop Fuel or a Christmas basket. Lunch and snacks with fish chowder, sandwiches, sweets and drinks.

Holiday craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Scarborough Lions Club, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Jewelry, wood crafts, health and beauty items, hand-knit items, food and more.

Bonny Eagle craft fair – Friday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road, Standish. Sponsored by the Trustees of the Old Red Church. Handmade crafts, jewelry, ceramics, stained glass, paintings, ornaments, candles, quilts and specialty food.

