Free Thanksgiving meal and dessert – Saturday, Nov. 18, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 22, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Annual free turkey dinner – Thursday, Nov. 23, pick up at Mr. Bagel, 13 New Portland Road, Gorham, or request delivery. To order, call 839-4516 or email trmoody75rm@gmail.com. Specify number of meals, name, address and phone number. Email subject should be “Thanksgiving dinner.”

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Nov. 25, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family.

Bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 2, 4-5:30, White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Baked kidney and navy beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10, $5 under age 12.

