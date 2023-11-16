Drouin dancers set

for Macy’s parade

Nineteen student dancers from Drouin Dance Center of Westbrook will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Nov. 23.

The dancers include are Melorra Fournier, Elspeth Migliore, and Dori Ross of Westbrook; Tessa McNally of Gorham; Alana Coreau of Gray; Eliza Albert and Abigail Rubin of Scarborough; Jillian Petruccelli of Portland; Adelynn Guiliani and Kasi Carr of South Portland, Ada Hamilton of Falmouth; and Ella Phelan, McKenzie Skjerli and Caidi Staples of Cape Elizabeth.

The Drouin dancers will perform with nearly 600 other selected dancers from around the country with the parade performance production company Spirit of America Productions. The local troupe will be the only participants from Maine and just one of two groups from New England.

While in New York, the dancers will also attend the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and take in a Broadway show, according to a press release from the dance center.

This year marks the fifth time Drouin Dance Center has been selected for the parade. They performed in 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2021 and also appeared on the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting broadcast on NBC.

“Our dancers have performed in many parades prior and had amazing experiences,” said Daniel Drouin, the center’s owner and director.

Marching band,

director honored

The Westbrook High School marching band and color guard took home the gold medal in the state’s marching band finals Nov. 4 in competition at Sanford High School.

Band Director Kyle Smith was selected by an editorial committee from School Band & Orchestra Plus magazine to be featured in its “50 Band Directors Who Make a Difference” issue in December, according to Superintendent Peter Lancia.

Seniors to celebrate

Thanksgiving Monday

Westbrook Senior Citizens will celebrate Thanksgiving at their meeting at noon on Monday, Nov. 20, at the community center.

Seniors will be served a turkey dinner and Ann Spaulding will entertain. Reserve a seat by the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 16, by calling Sharon Darche at 415-8092.

At the last meeting, the group’s acting president Theresa Chamard resigned. After several years leading the group, Chamard passed the gavel to Vice President Carol Sue Hayden.

All area residents are welcome to join the group.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 21, 1973, that Mayor-elect William O’Gara was to be a vocal soloist in a variety show sponsored by the Men’s Club of St. Mary’s Church. The show was to be presented on Thanksgiving night at Westbrook High School.

