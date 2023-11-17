Peter Filipovity scored a career-high 19 points while missing only one shot, and Maine improved to 2-0 on a four-game Florida trip with a 80-66 win Friday afternoon against previously undefeated Presbyterian in Jacksonville, Florida.

Filipovity was 7 of 8 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. Maine shot 54.3 percent overall and 53.8 percent (7 for 13) from 3-point range. The Black Bears also made 23 of 26 free throws.

Kellen Tynes added 18 points and AJ Lopez had 17 for the Black Bears (3-2), who took the lead midway through the first half and stayed in front the rest of the way.

Jonah Pierce paced the Blue Hose (4-1) with 16 points.

(12) MIAMI 79, GEORGIA 68: Matthew Cleveland scored 18 points, Nijel Pack added 16, and the Hurricanes (4-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-2) in the opening round of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

FOOTBALL

MICHIGAN: The second-ranked Wolverines fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge, the latest turmoil for a team that is under NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing scheme and will not have head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline until after next week’s showdown against rival Ohio State.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel did not say why Partridge had been let go, citing employee privacy laws. Partridge allegedly tried to cover up evidence after the scheme became public, Yahoo Sports reported, citing sources it did not identify. Partridge did not return a text from The Associated Press seeking comment.

“From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation,” Manuel said, noting the school was continuing to cooperate with the probe. “Consistent with our commitment to integrity, we will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain.”

The firing came one day after the school reached an agreement with the Big Ten Conference under which Harbaugh will serve the final two games of his three-game suspension in return for the conference ending its investigation into the sign-stealing allegations. Harbaugh won’t be on the sideline Saturday at Maryland or next week against the third-ranked Buckeyes in the regular-season finale, leaving the coaching to his assistants.

The former staffer at the center of the investigation, Connor Stalions, resigned two weeks ago. He is accused of purchasing tickets to scout future Michigan opponents and sending people to those games to digitally record teams signaling in their plays. In-person scouting is banned by the NCAA, which is trying to determine how organized the scheme was and who knew about it.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) UCLA 77, PRINCETON 74: Lauren Betts had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bruins (4-0) held off the Tigers (2-1) in Los Angeles.

