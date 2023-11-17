I am writing to share the events that led to my recent arrest at Rep. Chellie Pingree’s Portland office on Nov. 3rd, where I and other constituents demanded that the congresswoman sign on to the Ceasefire Now Resolution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ella Tabasky is an activist living in midcoast Maine and the daughter of a Holocaust educator. While most of her activism has been focused on environmental justice, she has actively worked to combat antisemitism and racism in her community.

This resolution is a congressional resolution urging “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and occupied Palestine.” The proposed resolution reads, “All human life is precious, and the targeting of civilians, no matter their faith or ethnicity, is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

According to one survey, more than 60% of Americans support a ceasefire, reflecting a collective desire to prevent further violence and civilian deaths in Gaza.

On Nov. 3, the entire state was still mourning the tragic loss of life in Lewiston/Auburn a week prior. Despite our collective grief over what was happening in our own community, hundreds of Rep. Pingree’s constituents from diverse backgrounds joined together in support of a ceasefire, acknowledging the truly staggering and tragic destruction and loss of life unfolding in Gaza.

A small group of Jews and allies left the rally to deliver a letter to Rep. Pingree. We were met in the building’s hallway and told that without an appointment we would not be welcomed into her office. We explained to her staffer how we have watched in horror as the violence of the past month left so many of our Israeli and Palestinian loved ones injured, traumatized, kidnapped, killed or deeply afraid.

We expressed our concerns for the hundreds of Israeli hostages still suffering and in fear. And we talked about our devastation that the Israeli siege, airstrikes and ground invasion had killed thousands, wounded thousands more, and displaced over a million Palestinians from their homes. We made an impassioned plea for Rep. Pingree to act with urgency – every day that she continues to wait to call for a ceasefire, hundreds more innocent lives would continue to be lost.

And we refused to leave until the congresswoman agreed to our demand. Ultimately, we were arrested by Portland police.

Our decision to engage in civil disobedience was driven by a deep concern for the lives affected by the current Israeli bombardment of Gaza and wider ongoing Israeli occupation, which has lasted decades. While this may have led to our arrest, it was a minor sacrifice made with the hope that Rep. Pingree would recognize the urgency of this matter.

I recently learned that on the same day we refused to leave her office, the congresswoman joined many of her congressional colleagues in urging Secretary Blinken to push for a humanitarian pause, despite many humanitarian organizations calling such pauses insufficient for this type of crisis.

In a report calling for a general ceasefire, Oxfam said its experience is that humanitarian pauses can possibly put civilians at a greater risk, as there is usually less clarity around safe zones and the duration of pauses. For example, at the beginning of the war, routes that were thought to have been designated safe passages for evacuation from Gaza were bombed by Israel.

The only true humanitarian solution is a ceasefire. In the nearly two weeks that have passed since our arrest, the civilian death toll has climbed to unimaginable numbers – more than 11,000 people killed. As constituents – but more simply as human beings – we cannot ignore the human cost of inaction. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our elected representatives actively address this ongoing crisis.

I implore Rep. Pingree to listen to her constituents who overwhelmingly support an approach that prioritizes diplomacy, compassion and the well-being of all involved in this tragic conflict. And I encourage fellow constituents to continue to join in this call for action, standing united in our pursuit of a ceasefire now.

