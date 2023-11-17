CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out the rest of the season due to a torn ligament in his right wrist, the team announced Friday.

Coach Zac Taylor said the injury would require surgery. Burrow left the Bengals game in the second quarter of a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

When Burrow tried practice throws on the sideline, the ball slipped out of his hand as the quarterback winced. Burrow then went to the locker room and looked frustrated.

This is the second time in Burrow’s four-year NFL career he has suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11. He tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during a game against Washington in 2020.

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left. Backup Jake Browning replaced him and will likely be the starter for the rest of the season.

Cincinnati is 5-5 after two straight losses.

The NFL also said it will investigate why Cincinnati did not list Burrow on the team’s injury report, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the review is not being publicly discussed.

The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media that showed Burrow getting off a team bus with his hand in what appeared to be a soft cast.

Such reviews are not uncommon with the NFL regularly looking into similar cases, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the review is not being publicly discussed. Teams can be fined or lose a draft pick for violating the NFL’s injury report policy.

BROWNS: Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is working out for Cleveland, who are still sorting through their changing quarterback situation, a person familiar with the visit told The Associated Press.

The 38-year-old Flacco could be an option for the Browns, who lost Deshaun Watson for the season earlier this week with a broken bone in his right shoulder.

Flacco is the only QB being worked out Friday at the team’s facility, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the club never publicly discloses any player workouts.

Flacco rallied the New York Jets to an improbable comeback win over the Browns last season. He hasn’t been on any roster in 2023, but has kept open the possibility of returning and Cleveland has a pressing need.

Watson’s injury has threatened to derail a promising season for the Browns (6-3), who are coming off a last-second win at Baltimore. But Watson won’t be back until 2024 at the earliest, and the Browns need help now.

JETS: New York wide receiver Garrett Wilson expects to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills despite being listed as questionable for the game with an injured elbow.

Wilson, the team’s No. 1 receiver, hurt his right elbow during the Jets’ 16-12 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. He missed a few snaps, but he was able to finish the game. When asked flat out if he will play, the second-year wide receiver said he would be ready Sunday – although he acknowledged the elbow would still likely be affecting him.

“But we’ll get it done,” Wilson said.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh will be without starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal for the game at Cleveland on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick will miss a third straight game with a hamstring injury that occurred in a loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 29. Neal will sit due to a rib injury sustained at the end of a fourth-quarter interception against the Packers.

