ROCKLAND – Mabel Hebberd Palermo, 98, died Nov. 11, 2023, in Rockland. She was born April 2, 1925, in Flushing, N.Y. Mabel graduated from Wells College in Aurora, N.Y., with a BA in aesthetics and music in 1946 and received a Master’s in Music Education from Columbia University in 1947.

Mabel was predeceased by her husband, Francis R. Palermo of Standish. She is survived by her three sons, their wives; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Standish, at a date to be announced.

A full obituary is available at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com

