FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Iron Flame,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

2. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “The Exchange,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Hello Beautiful,” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

5. “A Christmas Vanishing,” by Anne Perry (Ballantine Books)

6. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

7. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

8. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

9. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

10. “Let Us Descend,” by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

Paperback

1. “The Passenger,” by Cormac McCarthy (Vintage)

2. “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

3. “True Biz,” by Sara Novic (Random House Publishing)

4. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

5. “Never Whistle At Night,” by Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed) (Vintage)

6. “Bookshops & Bonedust,” by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

9. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10.”The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (Blue Butterfield)

2. “When the Island Had Fish,” by Janna Malamud Smith (Down East Books)

3. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

4. “My Name is Barbra,” by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

5. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

6. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

6. “Class,” by Stephanie Land (Atria)

7. “Prequel,” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

8. “Astor,” by Anderson Cooper (Harper)

9. “The Lives We Actually Have,” by Kate Bowler and Jessica Richie (Convergent Books)

10. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

2. “Birds of Maine Field Guide,” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure Publications)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

4. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” by Nick Offerman (Dutton)

5. “Beer Hiking New England,” by Carey Michael Kish (Helvetiq)

6. “Solito,” by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)

7. “Dopamine Nation,” by Dr. Anna Lembke (Dutton)

8. “The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

9. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)

10. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk M.D. (Penguin)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

