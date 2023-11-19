BASEBALL

Aaron Nola is returning to the Philadelphia Phillies on a seven-year deal, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. ESPN and others reported the right-hander’s contract is worth $172 million.

He’s the first big-name starting pitcher to come off the board among this year’s free agents, a group including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners built a 3-0 lead on goals by Jimmy Lambert, Adam Mechura and Chase Zieky, then held off a third-period rally by the Worcester Railers in a 3-2 victory at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Brad Arvanitis stopped 34 shots for Maine.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Lydia Mordarski made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and four other players were in double figures as Colby (4-1) won the Colby Tip Off Tournament with a 74-58 victory over Babson (2-2) at Waterville.

Amelia Hanscom and Kate Olenik each chipped in with 13 points. Ana Von Rumohr tossed in 12 and Chelsea Ibenegbu had 11.

• Sara Scalia scored 24 points, Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham added 23 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Indiana (3-1) rolled to a 77-44 win over Lipscomb (3-2) in Bloomington, Indiana.

• Cameron Brink scored nine of her career-high 29 points in overtime, including a pair of free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining, and No. 6 Stanford (4-0) held on for an 82-79 win over Duke (3-2) in Stanford, California.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Kaden Horner knocked down a tiebreaking jumper with 1:46 to play and Isaiah Oquendo sank a pair of free throws as Maine Maritime (2-2) earned a 55-54 win over Bowdoin (1-4) in Castine.

C.J. Lilljeqvist and Oquendo each scored 14 points for Maine Maritime. Curt Heinz added 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Michael Simonds led Bowdoin with 15 points, Alex Halpern scored 12 and Afarndi Achufusi tossed in 11.

• Kareem Lubin sparked a late 14-3 run and finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Aaron Coston scored 21 points to lead SUNY-Cortland (1-2) to an 81-67 win over Bates (0-4) in the WNE Tip-off Tournament at Springfield, Massachusetts.

Peter Psyhogeos paced Bates with 21 points. Grant Nadeau and Elliot Cravitz each chipped in with 15.

• Tristen Newton had 23 points and 11 rebounds and No. 5 UConn (4-0) pulled away in the second half for a 77-57 victory over Indiana (3-1) in New York.

FOOTBALL: Ohio State passed Michigan and moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press poll, a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup, and No. 4 Washington flip-flopped with No. 5 Florida State.

Georgia remained No. 1 and received a season-high 61 first-place votes.

GOLF

LPGA: Amy Yang birdied her last two holes for a 6-under 66 to win the CME Group Tour Championship and claim the $2 million prize in Naples, Florida, matching the largest in women’s golf.

The victory was her fifth on the LPGA Tour, the previous four coming in Asia. She finished with a total of 27-under 261, three strokes better than Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Nicolai Hojgaard ran off five straight birdies down the stretch to win the season-ending World Tour Championship by two strokes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 22-year-old Dane shot an 8-under 64, overtaking Tommy Fleetwood (68), Viktor Hovland (68) and Matt Wallace (69) for the $3 million first prize.

PGA: Ludvig Aberg added to his astonishing second half of the year when he closed with a second straight 9-under 61 to win the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia, earning his first PGA Tour title to go along with a European tour victory and a winning debut in the Ryder Cup.

Aberg, who turned pro in June after playing for Texas Tech, tied the 72-hole scoring record on the PGA Tour, matching the 253 of Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Open.

Mackenzie Hughes finished four strokes back despite closing with rounds of 60 and 63.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over home favorite Jannik Sinner in Turin, Italy.

