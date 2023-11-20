BIDDEFORD — In the spirit of giving and recognizing the rising need for assistance in the community, Biddeford High School students jumped into action to support those facing food insecurity this holiday season. Earlier this month, students actively collected non-perishable food items, monetary donations, and essential staples for their First Annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive to distribute prior to school vacation.

Led by the Student Council, Biddeford High School students collected all the fixings to create Thanksgiving baskets to feed those in need throughout Biddeford and Saco. Students and staff worked tirelessly to collect and assemble 100 baskets filled with essential Thanksgiving meal items, including turkey, stuffing, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, and more. In addition, the Student Council sought out donors who could assist with in-kind donations to make the project feasible.

Rafah Shakir, president of the Biddeford High School Student Council, expressed enthusiasm for this service project. “Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for what we have, and we are so excited to be able to give back to our community,” Shakir said. “We are also grateful to our community partners, Brown Dog Carriers, for donating a refrigerated truck for storage, and Volk Packaging for providing all of the boxes we needed to pack the meals.”

On Saturday, Nov. 18, students packed the boxes and prepared them for delivery. Biddeford and Saco, school staff members, set out and delivered all 100 meals.

Martha Jacques, principal of Biddeford High School, commended the Student Council for their efforts. “I am proud of our students for their collective passion for community service. Their goal to assemble and work with staff to deliver thoughtfully curated baskets to families throughout our community ensures that everyone can enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving meal.”

