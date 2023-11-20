The Bonny Eagle Troop 874 and Standish Cub Scouts Pack 874 collected two truckloads of food and $814 in donations for the Windham Clothes Closet/Food Pantry Nov. 18.

Each November for the past five years, the girls and boys of Linked Troop 874 organize a collection at a local supermarket, this year Shaw’s in Windham.

“This is one of our most important service projects. It’s important to help people in need, especially this time of year,” said Troop 874 member Emily Nielsen.

Troop 874 members come from Naples, Raymond, Windham, Standish, Steep Falls, Limington, Gorham and Saco.

