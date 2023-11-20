Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit “Hearing Nature’s Song” by Rhonda Miller. The exhibit will run Dec. 2-28, and the public is invited to an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to a Nov. 16 news release, Miller creates with mixed media and has developed and collaborated on numerous exhibits, as well as shown solo, around New England over the past 20-plus years and continuing. “We live in a gorgeous natural landscape,” Miller said in the email. “There are wonders everywhere we look.”

“Her work is an homage to the environment around us,” according to the library. “The fauna and flora of our region is a constant source of inspiration for her. Rhonda’s inspired by the elements that sing together, rocks, trees, and water. Her pieces are created using various media – the palette and techniques are expansive and encourage her to play. Both the subjects and Rhonda’s way of working embody movement and growth. The landscapes are a place where she can marry the media with the scene, and the results are always a bit surprising. Experimenting keeps Rhonda interested and encourages her to stay focused on the process.”

According to the press release, when not out hiking and observing, Miller is in her studio in her house in South Berwick. Her husband and dog Lucy encourage the process of sinking into the work. On hikes, her husband often points out mushrooms or plants he knows she will appreciate. Lucy lays next to her in the studio, reminding her to take it slow and steady.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in Speers Gallery from Dec. 2-28 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Astro society announces Dec. 1 meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:45 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., in Kennebunk.

The December meeting is the society’s combined annual membership meeting and Christmas party pot-luck supper. Members and guests will celebrate the holiday season, socialize, and discuss astronomy. All are welcome. The society requests that patrons bring a contribution to the pot-luck supper, either a dish or dessert.

At the December Meeting, the society will accept nominations for its board of directors and vote for the 2024 board.

The December meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and “Astro Shorts,” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at The New School, on Route 1 (York Street) in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month; all those interested in astronomy are welcome; from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers, and those interested in astronomical theory. The public is welcome.

For more information about the Astronomical Society of Northern New England, including directions and events, or to contact the club, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Graves Library to host ‘Maine Authors for Lewiston’ book signing

Maine Authors for Lewiston, a group of more than 70 Maine authors, have banded together to support the victims of the tragedy in Lewiston. The group has organized a series of book signings, all free and open to the public where people can purchase books and meet the authors. There will be fiction writers, children’s book authors, non-fiction writers, and poets among the participants.

The authors scheduled to appear at Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 28th from 2:30 to 5 p.m. includes Bruce Robert Coffin, William Chanler, Irene Drago, Maya Williams, Jean Flahive, Jennifer Lunden, Mike Bove, Susanne Dunlap, Mike Culver, Jennifer Dupree, Brenda Pollock, Skip Simonds, Kate Kearns, Matt Cost, David Florig, Jason Trask, Norma Salway, Robert Spencer, Didi Cooper, Annaliese Jakimides, Barry Somes, Wayne Burton and Maryann Cocca-Leffler.

The event provides an opportunity for Maine book lovers to support local authors, and most importantly, to help fellow Mainers as they begin to heal and recover. All the participating authors have agreed to donate a portion of the proceeds from the events to help the healing and recovery efforts in Lewiston.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. Parking is available at the Village Fire Station lot (North Street), Maine Street, and at the library.

Mornings in Paris to host Prelude Poetry

WePoets & Verse and Mornings in Paris will host Prelude Poetry from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 during Christmas Prelude celebrations.

WePoets & Verse will bring local poets together to read their original poetry. Mornings in Paris is located at 21 Western Ave. in Lower Village Kennebunk. The cost of the event is a donation of $3/person that includes cup of hot chocolate. Proceeds benefit Community Outreach Services.

For more information, email poetryawakenings@gmail.com.

Historical society schedules bean supper

The Arundel Historical Society will host a baked bean and pasta supper on Saturday Dec. 2. It will be held at the Mildred L. Day School gym from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mildred L. Day School is located at 600 Limerick Road, Arundel.

The menu includes two types of baked beans, mac-and-cheese, American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, cornbread/rolls, drinks, coffee and homemade desserts. Takeout is available.

The suggested donations are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 10. Children 5 and younger eat free. There will be historical displays, membership information, a Reindeer Raffle and merchandise available. The supper is a benefit for the Arundel Historical Society.

Legion Post 159 hosting Prelude craft fair

A Prelude craft fair featuring a variety of items by Maine artisans, gift baskets, baked goods, photography, jewelry, silent auction and more will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Refreshments will be available.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Wreath sponsorships available

National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16. American Legion Post 159 and the Wreaths Across America organization are offering an opportunity to sponsor a wreath that will be placed on a veteran’s grave at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport in December.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Atlantic Hall to host Prelude Fair

Atlantic Hall’s annual Prelude Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The fair features food, crafts and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit Atlantic Hall. Atlantic Hall is located at 173 Maine St. in Cape Porpoise.

Natural observations calendar on sale

Maine garden designer and writer Julie McLeod and artist Piper Castles collaborated with local land trusts and nonprofits to create a 2024 calendar supporting land trusts and nonprofits and educate the public on environmental issues.

The 2024 calendar is available at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Kennebunk Land Trust, Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, and Gilsland Farm Audubon Center. The price is $14.99.

For more informaiton, email pipercastles@gmail.com or julie.larkspurdesign@gmail.com.

Maine Women in the Arts to host Prelude Fine Art Show

Maine Women in the Arts, a group of 90 local artists, announced that its Prelude Fine Art Show will open Thursday, Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 3. The show and sale highlight paintings in watercolor, oil, pastel, colored pencil, and acrylic as well as photography and pottery.

The show opens on Thursday, Nov. 30, with the opening reception featuring refreshments and live music from 5 to 7 p.m. The show continues Friday, Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is at the Masonic Lodge, 10 North St., in Kennebunkport. Admission is free.

The objective of Maine Women in the Arts is to promote and give exposure to local artists and their work in all media. Maine Women in the Arts is a statewide organization, founded in 1977, by and for individuals in the fine and performing arts, including visual arts, music, theater, poetry, literature, and dance. The organization is open to men and women.

For more information, visit www.mainewomenarts.com.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust seeks input

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust is making plans for its future and is seeking input from community members.

The trust invites community members to take its strategic planning survey to share feedback and suggestions to help assess the conservation trust’s resources and work and develop priorities for the future.

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, and participants could win a $50 Visa gift card. To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/KCT2023survey.

Christmas Prelude begins Nov. 30

The 42nd annual Christmas Prelude (Nov. 30-Dec. 10) will soon see the area decked out in twinkling lights and greenery, with a buoy-decked Christmas tree at its center.

“Each year Prelude gets better” said Kennebunkport Business Association President Ashley Padget, of Alisson’s, in a news release. “All of our traditional favorites return, like the caroling at the Franciscan Monastery, tree lightings, Hat Parade and more, and then are joined by even more magical events like the Lucky Pup Rescue Adopt-A-Tree Festival and a pre-tree lighting party at Bradbury Bros. on the first Friday.”

According to organizers, the re-imagined Santa’s arrival by lobster boat is a traditional event that got bigger and better last year, with a move to the Nonantum Resort. It will be back at the inn this year.

“We are super excited to have Santa return this year,” said the Nonantum’s Tina Gordon. “He’s getting on the boat 12:30 p.m. – he’ll go up and down river, landing at the Nonantum at 1 p.m., where the party will be underway.”

Also returning this year are the craft fairs Prelude is known for – places to find hand-crafted gifts.

Following its success in 2019, the Kennebunkport Business Association is also working to bring a little Midweek Magic back to Christmas Prelude.

“We are working hard to build Midweek Magic events for travelers looking to extend their stay, and locals hoping to enjoy a less hectic celebration,” said Padget.

Midweek merriment includes a Cookie Crawl, house tours of the decorated White Columns, Merry Market at Maine Art Hill, cookie decorating, art classes and the return of Storybook Christmas for children on Dec. 7.

Christmas Prelude has been hosted for 42 years by the Kennebunkport Business Association, an all-volunteer group that works to plan the events all year long. For a schedule of events, visit www.christmasprelude.com.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust seeks auction items

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust is seeking items for its annual online auction. This year, all proceeds from the auction will go toward returning power to Goat Island Light House.

Patrons can support the conservation trust by donating an auction items. Welcomed items include, gift certificates for businesses, restaurants, lodging, services, events, and recreational activities, clothing, merchandise, new or gently used items, gift baskets, art, jewelry, handmade items, antiques and autographed items, etc.

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust preserves land for use by current and future generations and strives to manage properties in a manner that reflects the natural and cultural heritage of Kennebunkport.

To arrange for drop-off or pick-up of items, email Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Operations Manager Heather Magaw at hmagaw@kporttrust.org.

For more information on Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, visit www.kporttrust.org/.

Wildlife service to open new office and visitor center in Kennebunk

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced construction work has begun on a multipurpose center in Kennebunk that will serve as a focal point for connecting people to nature in southern coastal Maine and celebrating the life and work of Rachel Carson.

When remodeling of the existing building and construction of a new visitor services wing is complete, the 11,666-square-foot facility will house the offices and visitor center for the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf of Maine Coastal Program.

According to a wildlife service news release, the building, located at 188 Brown St. in Kennebunk, will provide office space for approximately 15 full-time permanent employees who manage the refuge and engage in conservation projects with partners throughout southern Maine. An exhibit hall and trails will be accessible, and a multipurpose room will be equipped to welcome groups of up to 45 persons for environmental education programs and other events.

The visitor center will feature exhibits showcasing the conservation efforts conducted by the refuge and the Gulf of Maine Coastal Program and the life and contributions of Rachel Carson. The facility was designed by Oak Point Associates of Biddeford and construction will be implemented by Benchmark Construction of Westbrook. The new facility is expected to open to the public in spring or summer 2026.

Church on the Cape collecting wool blend socks

Church on the Cape partners with Grace-Street Ministries in Portland each year for a sock campaign. New wool blend socks in all sizes are collected and distributed to the unhoused population by the ministry.

Each pair of socks that is given away from the sock campaign comes with a tag that says, “with love from Church on the Cape.”

Last year, with the money donated by the church, approximately 300 $10 Dunkin’ gift cards were added to the socks.

Those who would like to contribute to the sock campaign can drop off donations made out to Church on the Cape and write “Socks” on the memo line, at 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or during Sunday Worship Service at 10 a.m.

For more information on Church on the Cape, visit wwww.churchonthecape.org. For more information on Grace Street Ministries, visit www.gracestreetministries.org.

Wells Chamber announces travel opportunity

The Wells Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Collette Tours, is offering a trip to Europe, featuring World War II memorials and sites.

The trip includes: Memorials of World War II featuring the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landing, a 10-day tour, Sept. 6-15, 2024. Highlights of the trip include London and Paris WW II-focused city tours, Portsmouth, D-Day Story Museum, English Channel Crossing, Juno Beach, Caen Peace Memorial Museum, Arromanche-les-Baines, Longues-sur-Mer, Normandy American Cemetery, Omaha Beach, Pointe du Hoc, Airborne Museum, Utah Beach, Giverny Gardens and a Seine River dinner cruise.

Prices start at $4,999 per person, double occupancy and include transportation to and from Wells to Logan Airport, airfare from Boston, ground transfers, land tours, sightseeing, hotels and meals as specified in the itinerary, services of a professional tour director and all taxes and service charges.

For more information on the itinerary or to RSVP for the informational session, contact the Wells Chamber of Commerce at 207-646-2451 or www.wellschamber.org.

Wildlife refuge calendar available to order

The 2024 Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge wall calendar available for pre-order. To pre-order, visit www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/calendar.

All proceeds beyond the costs associated with the calendar will be used directly in the Friends’ mission to support the refuge’s preservation of land for migratory birds and local wildlife.

The Friends of Rachel Carson NWR held a two-month long photo contest from July 15-Sept. 15 and a jury selected 12 winning images to grace the monthly pages of the 2024 calendar.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife. The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

2023 – Dec. 7.

2024 – Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote Amateur (ham) Radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for rare and international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by one of its members. Those interested in Amateur Radio are invited to join.

The next meeting will be held Nov. 28. The New School is located at 38 York St. For more information, contact Alex at 967-8812.

MemoryLights on display at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum’s mission is to ignite personal connections to local history, art and cultures. This fall, the museum invites families to take part in the MemoryLights Project, an installation of globe lights in the museum’s courtyard representing the multi-cultural traditions of memorializing and honoring loved ones and ancestors during the fall season, including All Souls’ Day in November. The first 50 MemoryLights have been installed on the museum’s grounds for all to enjoy after sundown.

According to the museum, participants purchased a globe light from the museum (only $15) and shared a story of a family member they wished to honor. With rolling submissions, the installation is now open to the public and as the evenings grow darker, the MemoryLights will come alive to remember the stories of our ancestors and family members. Community members exploring the installation scan a code on each light to read each light’s story. Those unable to visit the museum during the installation can also read the included stories at brickstoremuseum.org/memorylights.

For more information about MemoryLights and the museum’s mission to collect and share the stories of the community, visit Tuesday through Friday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or Sunday (noon to 4 p.m.); or online at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Artisans invited to inaugural Maine Made Fair

The Kennebunkport Historical Society extended an invitation to all Maine Made artisans for the inaugural Maine Made Fair, a celebration of the state’s tradition of craftsmanship and creativity. As advocates of Maine’s artisanal spirit, the society will bring together a group of artists and makers to showcase their creations.

Event details include:

• Location: Overlooking Dock Square in Kennebunkport, 8 Maine St.

• Date: Friday, Dec. 1.

• Date and time: Vendors can set up their 6×6 space starting at 7 a.m.

• Parking: While on-site parking is unavailable, drop-off areas are provided between the church and the house. Public parking is just an eighth of a mile down North Street, adjacent to the fire station.

At the fair, the historical society will curate an array of artisans and makers who share a common bond – everything they offer is made in Maine. Artisans who specialize in photography, handcrafted textiles, jewelry, literature, or any other form of artistic expression are invited to participate.

Space is limited, with room for only 15 artists and makers. Vendor applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cost is $75 for a 6X6 space in a heated tent. Vendors may choose to bring their own 6-foot table or rent one from the society for a nominal fee of $15.

The venue is a highly visible and heated tent on the lawn of White Columns in the heart of Kennebunkport, during Christmas Prelude.

For vendor applications and inquiries, contact Kristin Haight, executive director, at 207-

967-2751 or KHaight@KPortHS.com.

