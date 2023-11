Tuttle Road Community Church in Cumberland will host a Recycle Saturday event from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2.

The church is looking for items such as sneakers and used paper face masks for recycling, used lamps to be donated to Furniture Friends, and winter coats and apparel for all ages.

The church is located at 52 Tuttle Road.

