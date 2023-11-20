Beatles Night

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $26 day of show, $65 family four pack. statetheatreportland.com

Spencer and the Walrus is an all-star local collective helmed by Spencer Albee, and every member is dedicated to playing Beatles music supremely well. Beatles Night is in its 21st year and the shows usually sell out because fans love to come together, right now. The Walrus horn section will knock your socks off, as will the string quartet and any number of guest performers. You’ll hear Beatles hits, deep album tracks and solo tunes from the Fab Four’s storied discography.

The Rough & Tumble

8 p.m. Saturday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Scott Tyler and Mallory Graham together are the duo The Rough & Tumble, with a sound they describe as “dumpster folk/thrift store Americana.” The last time they tried to play in Brownfield, a snowstorm kept them away, but here’s another chance to see the duo shine bright with songs from the new album “Only This Far” and the several other ones they have released since 2007. Keep your fingers crossed for the political yet poignant tune “God of War.” Graham’s vocals soar as she sings woefully about guns while her finger moves across a wine glass, creating a subtle, haunting bed of sound that you’ll hear among guitar, bass, drums and percussion.

DakhaBrakha

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $50 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Here’s a chance to see a Ukranian act that describes its folk-pop punk sound as having a sense of “ethno chaos.” This means your ears are in for an aural treat as DakhaBrakha delves into folk tunes accompanied by traditional Indian, Arabic, African and Ukranian instruments, including the bugay, zgaleyka and garmoshk. If you’re unfamiliar with them, you’ll be all the more enchanted, as they and several others are played while all four members add mesmerizing vocals. Marko Halanevych, Iryna Kovalenko, Olena Tsybulska and Nina Garenetska invite you into their world for a night, and you don’t want to miss it.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »