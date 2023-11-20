Home for the Holidays Craft Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive, Scarborough. societyofsouthernmainecraftsmen.org

The Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen has been presenting its show in Scarborough for more than a decade, and it attracts upwards of 90 vendors. Home for the Holidays features pottery, glass, wood, fine art, soap, specialty foods, jewelry, photography, fiber arts and more. You can also satisfy your sweet tooth by stopping by the Scarborough High School Swim Boosters bake sale and enter a drawing for items donated by some of the show’s talented crafters.

Northern Lights

Daily through Dec. 31. L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. llbean.com

L.L. Bean presents its annual wonderland throughout its campus and on Main Street in downtown Freeport. Activities include festive photo ops, the giant snow globe, letters to Santa writing sessions, visits with Santa and his reindeer, curling demonstrations, craft activities and more. Additionally, Visit Freeport presents its annual Sparkle Celebration from Dec. 1-10. Head to Main Street at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 for the Parade of Lights and be sure to have a chat with the famous talking Christmas tree.

Dragology: Decades

7 p.m. Saturday. The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 at the door. thehillarts.me

Surely by Saturday you’ll be out of your turkey coma and ready for some fun. Head to the Hill Arts for a time machine drag show that will take on a, shall we say, scenic tour from the 1920s to the ’90s. The fabulous cast of Dragology: Decades is Bunny Belvedere, Jen D’aBenda, and Cinnamon Maxxine, with Gem Fatale as host.

Maine Mariners Monopoly Night

6 p.m. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $12 to $23. marinersofmaine.com.

Go directly to the game, do not pass go! The Maine Mariners’ hockey game against the Reading Royals celebrates our team’s inclusion on the new Monopoly: Portland Maine Edition board game. Following the game, a full-team autograph session will take place, and you don’t need to pay rent or worry about landing on Boardwalk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.