Sebago Lakes Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Mullins has been selected as the Maine State Chamber’s 2023 Dana F. Connors Chamber Professional of the Year.

Mullins was recognized for her hard work, dedication, and for her success as the head of the chamber, according to a press release. She joined the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce as a part-time office manager in 2016 and became executive director in 2020.

The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce represents the towns of Casco, Gray, Naples, New Gloucester, Raymond, Sebago, Standish and Windham.

