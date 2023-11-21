Maya Hicks scored 12 points and Alexandra Long had 10 as Bates outscored the University of Southern Maine by 11 points in the third quarter to pull away for a 67-60 women’s basketball win Tuesday night at Lewiston.

Alyson Kennedy notched 10 points and five rebounds for Bates (4-0). Davina Kabantu had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Tara Flanders led USM (1-4) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Makenzie Roderick added 12 points and Jade Smedberg finished with nine points and six rebounds.

COLBY 62, THOMAS 52: Kate Olenik led the charge with 20 points and four steals as the Mules (4-1) topped the Terriers (2-3) at Waterville.

Amelia Hanscom had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Colby. Carter McGloon added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Sky Kubwalo put up 14 points and seven rebounds and Samantha Fortin had 10 and five rebounds for Thomas.

ST. JOSEPH’S 84, UMF 33: Grace Ramsdell scored 19 points and the Monks (3-2) cruised to a win over the Beavers (2-5) in Standish.

Angelica Hurley 18 points and Logan Brown had 10 for St. Joseph’s.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(11) GONZAGA 76, SYRACUSE 57: Nolan Hickman scored 12 of his team-high 19 points after halftime and Graham Ike and Anton Watson posted double-doubles to lead Gonzaga (3-1) to a win over Syracuse (3-2) in a losers’ bracket game at the Maui Invitational at Honolulu.

The Bulldogs got 16 points and 14 rebounds from Ike, and 12 points and 13 rebounds from Watson. Ike, a 6-foot-9 redshirt junior forward, also came up with four steals. Ryan Nembhard added 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Gonzaga, which led by as many as 23 points late in the game, outrebounded the Orange 48-28, and held a 25-8 advantage in second-chance points.

FLORIDA STATE 77, (18) COLORADO 71: Jalen Warley scored 19 points, Jamir Watkins had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State (4-1) beat Colorado (4-1) in overtime to win the Sunshine Slam championship ay Daytona Beach, Florida.

Florida State extended its NCAA record to 14 consecutive overtime victories.

FOOTBALL

CFP RANKINGS: Washington moved ahead of Florida State and into College Football Playoff position, coming in fourth in the rankings.

The selection committee’s top three remained the same with Georgia first followed by Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines meet Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten championship game.

Washington had been stuck in fifth for the first three weeks of the rankings behind Florida State, but the Huskies added another victory against a ranked team last week when they won at Oregon State.

Florida State stayed unbeaten, too, though the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury.

Oregon was sixth, Texas seventh and Alabama eight for the fourth straight week.

Missouri was ninth and Louisville 10th for the second straight week.

There are only two more rankings left. The final comes Dec. 3 when the field for the four-team playoff is set.

LINGUS COLLEGE FOOTBALL CLASSIC: Pittsburgh and Wisconsin will open the 2027 season by facing off in Ireland.

The two schools announced they would play each other in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Aug. 28, 2027. This matchup is the second in a two-game series after Pitt plays at Wisconsin in 2026.

FLORIDA STATE: Senior quarterback Jordan Travis says the severe leg injury he sustained Saturday will end his season.

Travis’ left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field in the first quarter following a run up the middle of the 58-13 win over North Alabama. He posted updates Sunday from his Instagram account, including some showing Seminoles teammates around him in the hospital room.

The No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, No. 4 CFP) will face Florida (5-6) on Saturday. FSU will turn to Tate Rodemaker at quarterback. Rodemaker has completed 60.2% of his passes for seven touchdowns and five interceptions in his career.

