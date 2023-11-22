Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) and the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF), in a Nov. 15 news release, announced the signing of 15 new articulation agreements that allow SMCC students to transfer to programs at UMF.

According to the press release, “transfer agreements, also known as articulation agreements, allow students to strategically plan their college education by comparing the coursework offered by different schools. The agreements prevent students from taking unnecessary courses and wasting money on credits that won’t contribute to their advanced degree. Additionally, transfer agreements provide a clear path to seamlessly transfer to a four-year school, ultimately entering the workforce.”

SMCC students enrolled in the following programs can transfer to the corresponding UMF programs:

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Biotechnology to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – General Biology Concentration

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Biotechnology to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – Pre-Professional Concentration

· SMCC Associate in Science of Computer Science to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science

Advertisement

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education to UMF Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, UMF B-K Certification

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education to UMF Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, UMF PreK-Gr 3 Certification

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education to UMF Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Special Education, UMF B-5 Certification

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Hospitality Management to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Outdoor Recreation Business Administration

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies – Psychology Concentration to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Science to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – Ecology and Conservation Concentration

Advertisement

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Science to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – General Biology Concentration

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Human Services to UMF Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation and Human Services

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Mathematics to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Science to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – Pre-Professional Concentration

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Science to UMF Bachelor of Science in Earth and Environmental Sciences – Environmental Science Concentration

“Our commitment to helping students achieve their higher education goals and providing them with the necessary support for success is unwavering,” said Tiffany Bentley, interim president of SMCC, in the email. “These new agreements will enable SMCC students to seamlessly transfer to UMF, achieving their unique objectives while also preparing them to meet the critical workforce demands of Maine.”

Advertisement

“After a semester of indecision, I decided the early childhood education path made sense for me,” SMCC Early Childhood Education student McKayla Fortin wrote. “Once I made that decision, the SMCC staff was so helpful in connecting me with the UMF reps to help plan my path from SMCC to UMF. I will graduate from SMCC in the Spring of 2025 and my transfer to UMF will be simple and much less stressful because of the hard work of both SMCC and UMF staff members. I’m so excited.”

To learn more about the transfer agreements, www.smccME.edu/transfer or contact Transfer Services at 207-741-5994 or transfer@smccME.edu.

Rotary Club Christmas tree sale begins Nov. 24

The Rotary Club of South Portland-Cape Elizabeth will continue its six-decade tradition of selling Maine-grown Christmas trees and handcrafted wreaths at Mill Creek Park this holiday season. The them of the sale will be “Create Hope in the World.”

The Rotary Club welcomes customers starting Friday, Nov. 24, with the tree lot opening at 10 a.m. Freshly cut trees will be available for in-person purchase, and Casco Bay island residents can order online with complimentary delivery by Casco Bay Lines.

“For over six decades, our Christmas tree sale has been the cornerstone of our annual fundraising efforts,” said Nancy Irving, the club’s tree sale chairperson and president-elect, in a news release. “All proceeds are reinvested in local community organizations and contributed to life-changing Rotary International initiatives.”

Advertisement

The club, in an email, shared five highlights for customers about South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club Christmas trees:

1.) The trees are sustainably grown in Newport, Maine, and arrive freshly cut, requiring regular watering.

2.) The wreaths are handcrafted using fragrant Maine-grown balsam.

3.) Island customers can place orders online through www.sp-ce-rotary.org.

4.) The tree lot welcomes visitors with the following hours:

– Monday through Friday: opening at 3 p.m. (except for opening day, Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.)

Advertisement

– Saturday and Sunday: opening at 10 a.m.

5.) The true essence of Christmas resides within hearts, and customers will feel that spirit when they shop at the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club Christmas tree fundraiser in South Portland’s Mill Creek Park.

Maine Women in the Arts show opens Nov. 30

Maine Women in the Arts, a group of 90 local artists, announced that its Prelude Fine Art Show will open Thursday, Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 3. The show and sale highlight paintings in watercolor, oil, pastel, colored pencil, and acrylic as well as photography and pottery.

The show opens on Thursday, Nov. 30, with the opening reception featuring refreshments and live music from 5 to 7 p.m. The show continues Friday, Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is at the Masonic Lodge, 10 North St., in Kennebunkport. Admission is free.

The objective of Maine Women in the Arts is to promote and give exposure to local artists and their work in all media. Maine Women in the Arts is a statewide organization, founded in 1977, by and for individuals in the fine and performing arts, including visual arts, music, theater, poetry, literature, and dance. The organization is open to men and women.

Advertisement

For more information, visit www.mainewomenarts.com.

Peoples United to host Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair

Peoples United Methodist Church will host its Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 2. The fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items for sale include baked goods, candy, holiday decorations, books, jewelry, handcrafted gifts, new/nearly new, and trash to treasure tables. A lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features chili, fish and corn chowders, and hot dogs for sale.

Peoples United Methodist Church is located at 310 Broadway in South Portland. For more information, call 207-233-8870.

Yuletide Fair set for Dec. 2

“A Traditional Christmas” will be the focus of the annual 2023 Yuletide Fair at First Congregational Church of Scarborough (167 Black Point Road) on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Advertisement

Featured in the Parish Hall will be holiday greens, Christmas items, stuffed animals, quilts, crafts, jewelry, knit goods, homemade baked goods/jams/jellies, candy and a Cookie Walk. Coffee and breakfast snacks will be available. Proceeds will go to the church’s charitable efforts.

The fair is handicap accessible via a chair lift. For more information, call 207-883-2342.

Betsy Ross House to host Christmas fair

A Christmas fair will be held at the Betsy Ross house on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Betsy Ross House is located at 99 Preble St. in South Portland. Patrons are asked to use the Henley Street entrance.

The fair will feature gifts, jewelry, Christmas table, homemade crafts and baked goods, basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

For more information, call 207-650-6109.

Advertisement

Maine Behavioral Healthcare appoints Wolfrum

Maine Behavioral Healthcare, in a Nov. 15 news release, announced the appointment of Dr. Lee Wolfrum as medical director of Spring Harbor Hospital.

A resident of Freeport, Wolfrum is a graduate of the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his training in general psychiatry at Maine Medical Center, where he was chief resident for inpatient psychiatry and completed residency training at Spring Harbor Hospital. Wolfrum is also serving as an associate professor of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.

“Dr. Wolfrum comes to us with strong clinical skills with a demonstrated commitment to quality and innovation,” said Dr. James Wolak, vice president of medical affairs, intensive services, in the email. “His prior experience at Spring Harbor Hospital will serve him well and I’m excited for him to take on this important leadership role.”

“During my residency, I learned so much from the amazing staff at Spring Harbor,” Wolfrum said. “We are now experiencing an ever-growing need in our community and the nation for mental health care. I look forward to providing quality behavioral health services, supporting our care teams and to meeting the needs of the community.”

South Portland Greenbelt Walkway detour to begin Nov. 27

Advertisement

Beginning Nov. 27, a quarter-mile section of the South Portland Greenbelt Walkway will be temporarily detoured around construction of Betsy Ross Crossing, a 52-unit expansion of the existing Betsy Ross House independent living complex for seniors.

The detour, according to a news release from the city, the detour will begin where the Greenbelt intersects with Preble Street on the grounds of the Betsy Ross House, continue down Preble Street to Broadway Street, and follow Broadway until Stanford Street, where pedestrians may resume the normal Greenbelt Walkway route.

The Greenbelt Walkway is an off-road pathway used by thousands of residents and visitors each year. From west to east, the trail spans 5.6 miles, from the Wainwright Athletic complex near the Scarborough town line to the Bug Light Park, where Liberty Ships were built during World War II. A portion of the Greenbelt crosses the grounds of the existing Betsy Ross House, a 123-unit South Portland Housing Authority independent living complex for seniors 62 or older.

The housing authority is commencing construction on a 52-unit expansion of Betsy Ross House to create additional affordable housing for seniors. While temporary, the Greenbelt detour will be in place for an extended period. The duration of the detour is contingent on the Betsy Ross House expansion construction schedule. This portion of the Greenbelt is tentatively expected to re-open in the spring of 2025.

“Our priority is to ensure continued safe access to the Greenbelt Walkway while mitigating disruption to neighboring residents and businesses,” said Karl Coughlin, director of South Portland Parks, Recreation & Waterfront, in an email. “Working together, the South Portland Housing Authority and the city of South Portland, along with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, conducted site walks and evaluations to determine the safest and most convenient alternative route so that pedestrians can continue to enjoy the Greenbelt during construction at Betsy Ross Crossing.”

Beginning Nov. 27, pedestrians using the Greenbelt will be detoured along Broadway on existing sidewalks to Stanford Street, and cross vehicular traffic at two existing crosswalks: Broadway and Preble Streets, and Broadway and Stanford Streets.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while this detour is in place and encourage pedestrians and drivers alike to exercise care while navigating this new temporary route,” said Coughlin.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: