Holiday light parade

featuring Claus couple

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their annual pre-Christmas visit to Gorham on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The celebrated couple will ride in a fire truck as part of a light parade that will roll out at 4:30 p.m. from JP Noonan on Main Street and proceed to the high school parking lot at 41 Morrill Ave. They’ll “magically” light the tree beside the municipal building.

“It is going to be amazing,” said Recreation Director Cindy Hazelton.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit children in “Santa’s Workshop Shed,” loaned to the town by Shed Happens. The annual Reindeer Games will take place in an expanded area close to the tree.

“We will have Dunkin hot chocolate and munchkins provided by Gorham Dunkin,” Hazelton said.

Advertisement

Three food trucks will also be available, and there will be a DJ and free raffles.

If the weather does not cooperate, Hazelton said, Reindeer Games and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus will move into Shaw Gym. The light parade will go on regardless of weather.

Hockey wreath sale

The Gorham Ice Hockey Association will sell Christmas wreaths from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Robie Gym, 42 South St.

Wreaths without bows are $21; wreaths with a red bow are $25.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 28, 1973, that Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Armentino Jr. of Main Street spent Thanksgiving with their son-in-law and daughter, Alan and Sharon Richards of Libby Avenue.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Nov. 16 that the U.S. public debt was $33,740,140,300,745.07.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: