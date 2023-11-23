COLLEGES

Yarden Garzon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help No. 21 Indiana beat No. 19 Tennessee 71-57 Thursday night at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida.

Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.

Garzon made 9 of 20 from the field, missed one of her six 3-point shots, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists. She scored 11 points and had two assists as the Hoosiers outscored Tennessee 21-12 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Indiana (4-1) closed the first half with a 17-5 run – including three 3s by Garzon in the final three-plus minutes – to take a 33-21 lead into intermission. Sara Puckett made a basket in the paint to open the scoring in the third quarter and make it a 10-point game but Sydney Parrish answered with a 3-pointer and the Lady Vols got no closer.

Puckett and Karoline Striplin each scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting for Tennessee (3-2). Jasmine Powell made 5 of 10 from the field and finished with 12 points. The rest of the Lady Vols combined to shoot 25% (8 of 32) from the field.

Sara Scalia added 10 points for Indiana.

• Tameiya Sadler scored 15 points and No. 3 Colorado opened the Paradise Jam tournament by fending off Cincinnati 77-60 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

• Madison Hayes scored 15 points and No. 10 North Carolina State took command early in an 84-55 rout of Kentucky at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Henry Coleman III scored 24 points, Wade Taylor IV had 23 and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Penn State 89-77 in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida.

• Justin Moore scored five of his 16 points in overtime and Eric Dixon had a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds as Villanova beat No. 14 North Carolina 83-81 in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

• California Coach Mark Madsen says Fardaws Aimaq, whose parents are Afghan refugees, was called “a terrorist” by a heckling fan after a game against UTEP this week in the SoCal Challenge.

“Throughout and after Monday’s game, Fardaws Aimaq was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan, including being called a terrorist,” Madsen said Wednesday night after the Bears lost to Tulane in the tournament. “I have asked the SoCal Challenge tournament director that a formal investigation be conducted and that this fan be barred from the premises.”

Aimaq went into the bleachers to confront the heckling fan, hovering over him and pointing a finger at his face, in an exchange that lasted about 10 seconds after the loss to UTEP in San Juan Capistrano, California.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Novak Djokovic became the most successful Serbian player in the history of the Davis Cup as he took his nation to the semifinals for the second time in three years with his 21st straight singles victory in Malaga, Spain.

The top-ranked Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to give Serbia a 2-0 victory over Great Britain and set up a last-four encounter with Italy on Saturday in the top team event in men’s tennis.

It was a record 44th Davis Cup match win overall for Djokovic, moving him one ahead of Nenad Zimonjic. Djokovic now has 40 singles wins for his country.

The Italians beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the other quarterfinal match on Thursday to reach the semifinals for the second straight season.

HOCKEY

NHL: Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall will have right knee surgery, likely sidelining the 2018 NHL MVP for the rest of the season.

The team placed Hall and forward Andreas Athanasiou on injured reserve. The move with Athanasiou, who has a groin injury, was made retroactive to Nov. 9. Forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has denied that he or his representatives approached Red Bull about the possibility of driving for their Formula One team.

In a British newspaper interview this week, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Hamilton’s representatives had made an inquiry earlier this year about whether there would be any interest.

Hamilton signed a two-year-contract with Mercedes in late August, tying him to the team until 2025. He responded to the report by saying that neither he nor his team representatives had contacted Horner.

• McLaren signed its IndyCar racer Pato O’Ward on Thursday as a reserve driver for next season.

The 24-year-old Pato will jump behind the wheel for the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday, and will then take part in post-season testing at the same track, McLaren said in a statement.

