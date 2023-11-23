50th annual Bonny Eagle craft fair – Friday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road, Standish. Handmade crafts, jewelry, ceramics, stained glass, paintings, ornaments, candles, quilts and specialty food. Sponsored by the Trustees of the Old Red Church.

Craft and vendor fair – Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook.

Two-day Christmas marketplace – Friday, Dec. 1, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Fresh greens, baked goods, breads, pies, candy, handcrafted gifts. For more information, go to barmillscommunitychurch.org or the church’s Facebook page.

Holiday craft and book fair – Dec. 2, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., North Gorham Public Library 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church of Gorham, 1 Church St., Gorham. Silent auction, Balsam wreaths, evergreen arrangements, birch yule logs and votive holders, totes and zipper bags, stocking stuffers and holiday gifts and face painting.

Christmas in the Village holiday fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Cookie walk, soup and sliders luncheon from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., bake table, raffle table, Christmas vendors, swags, creative greenery, Christmas decor.

Yuletide fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 8:30 a.m.- noon, First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Holiday greens, Christmas items, stuffed animals, quilts, crafts, jewelry, knit goods, homemade baked goods/jams/jellies, candy and a cookie walk. Coffee and breakfast snacks available. Proceeds will go to the church’s charitable efforts.

Christmas crafts fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Food and drink available for purchase. All fair proceeds will go needy families. Ramp at rear of building for those with wheelchairs or walkers.

