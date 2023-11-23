Parking ban in effect

The city’s winter parking ban went into effect last week and will continue to April 15.

No vehicle may be parked on any street in the city for more than one hour between midnight and 6 a.m., according to the Westbrook Police Department.

Municipal lots that can be used during the ban are: the Ash Street lot; Bicentennial Park/Skate Park lot on William Clarke Drive (next to Hannaford); Church Street lot (Warren Congregational Church); the temporary Saccarappa Park lot; skating rink lot, Lincoln Street; Walker Memorial Library, Main Street; Warren Ball Field parking lot, Stevens Avenue; and Warren Pool parking lot, Main Street.

“Please help us and Public Services with keeping the roads clear this winter,” a police social media posting said.

50 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Nov. 28, 1973, that Susan Lemieux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G. Russell Lemieux of New Gorham Road, was a new member of Wa-Tan-Da Camp Fire Girls.

