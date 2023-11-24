Lighting up the tree

The annual holiday tree lighting ceremony takes place at Town Hall Sunday, Nov. 26.

The event will start with carols at 3:45 p.m., then the tree lighting at 4 and a photo opportunity and meet-and-greet with Santa Claus until 5 p.m. Kids will also be able to write letters to Santa.

Call 657-2323 for more information.

Blood drive

A community blood drive will be held at the American Legion Post 86 at 15 Lewiston Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. To schedule an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org.

Holiday help

Help the GNG Caring Community fulfill local families’ Christmas wish lists by sponsoring a family, or by purchasing items on its Amazon wish list. Items bought there can be sent directly to the organization, which will then distribute the gifts to families in need.

To sponsor a family, email gngcaring@gmail.com. The Amazon wish list is posted on its Facebook page at facebook.com/GngCaringCommunity.

Official town Instagram

The town, responding to feedback received on its community survey, has a new Instagram account: instagram.com/townofgraymaine.

Town news, including meeting agendas and community events, will be posted to the Instagram page. Residents can also submit photos of the town to be featured by messaging the account, or its Facebook page, or emailing admin@graymaine.org.

The community survey is still open to feedback at graymaine.org.

Kids’ cookie decorating

The Gray Public Library is hosting a Kids’ Holiday Cookie Party Dec. 2.

Cookie decorating with frosting, sprinkles and more will take place in two sessions, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Registration is required by calling 657-4110, ext. 205, or emailing gplyouth@graymaine.org.

Drop-in playtime

Drop-in opportunities at the Newbegin Gym for children under 5 will be open from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays-Thursdays starting Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The rec room will have activities like building toys and a bounce house, as well as coffee for adults.

The price is $3 in cash. Attendants cannot make change. To see updates and closure information, go to facebook.com/grayparksrecreation.

