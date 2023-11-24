Holiday Light Parade

Windham Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Light Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at Windham Middle School.

From 5:30 to 8 p.m., there will be refreshments, kids activities, music and a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Admission is free with a donation of a nonperishable food item to go to the Windham Food Pantry.

The parade route and locations to watch are listed at tinyurl.com/Spectator-Information.

Conservation area opens

The opening of the new East Windham Conservation Area will be celebrated held from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 2.

The event will include a 5.5-mile hike on the hilly trail from Lowell Preserve to Little Duck Pond. There will be four guided options to choose from: advanced mountain biking, advanced trail running, fast hiking, and moderate-paced hiking. Meet at the Lowell Preserve parking area next to the Windham Fire-Rescue East Station on Falmouth Road

The event is free, but reservations are recommended. To make a reservation, call Windham Parks and Rec at 892-1905.

The conservation area is managed by the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust.

Kids’ tabletop role-play

The Windham Public Library invites kids ages 9-12 to learn tabletop role-playing fundamentals on Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Through weekly one-shot games, players will be taught the basics of role-playing through activities that encourage creative expression, problem-solving skills, basic math and teamwork. For more information, contact the library at 892-1908.

Festival of Trees

The Windham Hill United Church of Christ is hosting its annual Festival of Trees Dec. 1-3, this year with 20 decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses.

Admission is free. The cafe will be open and offering macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, fish chowder, tacos, whoopie pies and more. The church is located at 140 Windham Center Road. Call 892-4217 for more information.

Santa Claus hotline

Families with children in preschool through third grade can have a phone call with Santa. The North Pole Hotline will be open Dec. 6-7 from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a free program sponsored by Windham Parks and Recreation. Register by Dec. 4 by calling 892-1905.

Cancer support group

The Windham Cancer Support Group is hosting its final meeting of the year from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Windham Public Library. Anyone affected by the disease in any way is welcome. For more information, contact the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/windhamsupport.

