Be sure to attend the St. Paul’s Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at the corner of Pleasant Street and Union Street in Brunswick.

Several factors combine to make the St. Paul’s Christmas Fair a must-attend happening for people around Midcoast Maine.

Consider the history. This year marks the 87th anniversary of this joyful annual event, which was first held in 1936. In fact, two women working for this year’s fair have been faithful volunteers for over 40 years.

Then there’s the tremendous impact this fair has on local nonprofit organizations. Every year, every single dollar — repeat, every dollar — raised from the fair, combined with generous donations from St. Paul’s parishioners, goes to support area nonprofits. In 2022, for example, St. Paul’s contributed $48,890 — repeat, nearly $50,000—to numerous worthy organizations, such as Midcoast Hunger Prevention, Tedford Housing, the Gathering Place, Midcoast New Mainers Group, Sanctuary Baking, OASIS, Maine Boys to Men and several others.

And consider the vast array of offerings, everything from fiber arts and jewelry to baked goods and frozen dinners. The Christmas Shop and Treasures have proven to be immensely popular over the years, and fair organizers claim that this year’s items are the best ever. Past fairgoers note that the quality of the goods well exceeds those of a typical yard sale or flea market.

The silent auction will offer a chance to bid on paintings, gift certificates donated by local businesses, a Nikon camera, a new ladies bicycle, Maine State Music Theatre tickets, fly fishing lessons and more. The Book Shop will feature four local authors signing their books this year, including yours truly with “A Flash Fiction Exchange Between Methuselah and the Maiden: Sixty Stories to While Away the Hours.”

The Yuletide Cafe will offer homemade soup and chowder as well as homemade breads.

Not surprisingly, such an event requires immense planning and dedication. Nearly 300 volunteers contributed their time and/or items to this year’s Fair, and100 volunteers will be on hand on the day of the Fair. Here are some of the responses I received when I asked people why they volunteered: “It’s a good way to meet people … seeing shoppers who return year after year … one person told me that he never misses our fair, because it’s always the best one around … I get to spend a lot of money for a good cause … it’s a community happening … it’s all about fun and fellowship.”

Pat Wigget, a St. Paul’s parishioner who has run the Fair for two years, says, “I can use my organizational skills and energy for a good course. And since I’m a relative newcomer, it’s a great opportunity to meet people in the parish. Also, when people hear that every dollar goes to charity, they say, ‘You’ve got to be kidding!’”

So there you have it. In this time of conflicts around the world, chaos in Congress and division in the nation, it’s refreshing to attend — or be involved with — an event that spreads such joy and good will in the true holiday spirit.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. dtreadw575@aol.com

