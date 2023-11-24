Three acts of kindness powerfully struck me last week. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things:

• A friend from high school posted that when he went shopping last week, there was a sale on potatoes. Buy one bag, get one free. At checkout, he gave one to a family behind him.

• My daughter sent me a photo of a new toothbrush and fresh tube of toothpaste lying on a folded towel on a chair at the entrance to their library; a secret offering from one stranger to another.

• Last week, I went to a coffee shop and started to pay with a $5 bill. The barista said they didn’t take cash. “You’re kidding me?” She said: “no.” Who doesn’t take cash anymore? It was a policy, she explained, enacted during the pandemic to reduce the potential of spreading infection through handling money. A young woman, seated nearby, rose and came over to me with her credit card in hand. “I’d be happy to pay for your coffee.” I stood speechless, then gratefully thanked her for her generosity. I told her I had a card. She smiled and returned to her table. After I paid, I went over and thanked her again, telling her how deeply touched I was by her simple act of kindness.

I’m on the lookout now to find opportunities to pay it forward. Wishing everyone this week a day of gratefully giving thanks. And sharing your gratitude with others.

Frank O. Smith

South Portland

