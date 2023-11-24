people on the move

PROMOTIONS

The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute has promoted Carolyne Obery to development manager. Previously, Obery served in part-time roles at the institute as a development and communications specialist and staff assistant. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of Maryland.

NEW HIRES

James Nelson has been hired as vice president, commercial services officer at Katahdin Trust. Nelson has a master’s of business administration and a bachelor’s degree in financial economics from the University of Maine. Additionally, he served as a sergeant in the Maine Army National Guard from 2014-20.

Kyle Taylor has been hired as assistant vice president, branch manager at the Machias Savings Bank, Presque Isle branch. Taylor is a member of the Presque Isle Rotary and on the executive board of directors for the United Way of Aroostook. He brings eight years of experience with The County Federal Credit Union to his new position.

Andrew Lardie has been hired as the executive director at Tedford Housing. Previously, Lardie was the organization’s interim executive director and was on the board of directors in various roles, including board president. Since 2012, he has worked as the associate director at Bowdoin College’s McKeen Center and ELO coordinator for the Brunswick School Department. Additionally, he co-led the 2017 campaign to fund the construction of Kate Furbish Elementary School and served on the ArtVan board of directors. Lardie is a first-generation college student, earning a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master of arts in teaching from Emory University.

Fred Hebert has been hired at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Hebert has over 30 years of experience in the property-casualty insurance sector, where he worked domestically and overseas. He supports local nonprofits like the Central Lincoln County YMCA and the Wawenock Golf Club. Hebert also works with his alma mater, the University of New Hampshire, by serving on the dean’s advisory board for the College of Liberal Arts and supporting the B. Thomas Trout Scholarship.

David Hagan has been hired at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Hagan has a multidecade career in the insurance industry where he honed skills in effective communication, complex negotiations and building relationships.

Debi Fox has been hired at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Fox has been selling real estate for over 20 years and was formerly named Realtor of the Year; she also acted as president of the Lincoln County Board of Realtors. Fox graduated from the University of Maine.

The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute has hired Lexie Richins as a program specialist and Laura Chandler as an administrative specialist. Previously, Richins worked at Utah State University, where she served in various leadership development positions, most recently as a training specialist in the human resources department. Richins has a bachelor of arts degree in public relations and communications from Utah State University. Previously, Chandler worked as an executive assistant, marketing coordinator, and annual fund assistant at various universities and nonprofit institutions. Chandler has a bachelor of arts degree in English literature from Northwestern University.

Crystal Beaulieu has been hired as the area retail leader, at KeyBank, Southern Maine. Beaulieu has over 20 years of experience and previously worked at TD Bank as a retail market manager. She has an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine. Beaulieu was also the president of the Saco River Valley Kiwanis Club for three years.

Kaleb Davis was hired as the branch relationship manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Brunswick. Davis began his banking career in 2015 as a banking specialist at TD Bank. Most recently, he served as branch manager and mortgage banker at LeaderOne Financial. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in finance from Husson University. Previously, Davis was vice president of the Androscoggin Network Builders BNI. He also has served as a member of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Local Business Network and Auburn Business Association.

Gina Pansire has been hired as the director of training and development at cPort Credit Union. Previously, Pansire worked at Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase in various roles, including teller, relationship banker, relationship manager, financial center operations manager and financial center manager. She holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and management.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Ellen Wieske, metalsmith, gallery owner and educator, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Maine Craft Artist Award by The Maine Crafts Association. Wieske’s primary career as a metalsmith started after receiving an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Arts, then working in the industry for 18 years as a stone setter and jeweler. Second to her career as an artist, Wieske had a 25-plus-year tenure at Haystack Mountain School of Craft, where she worked as a technical assistant, assistant director, deputy director, interim director, summer workshop instructor, and high school mentorship program leader. Additionally, Wieske is the co-owner and curator of Dowstudio and has served on the Society of North American Goldsmiths board. Also, on behalf of the Maine Craft Association, Carl Little has selected ceramic artist Tim Christensen of Franklin as a 2023 Maine Craft Artist Award recipient.

Scot Draeger, president of R.M. Davis, has joined the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program board of directors. Draeger will serve on the nonprofit’s investment, finance and development committees. In addition, he will spend time volunteering at MCHPP’s kitchens and food banks, providing hands-on support.

Jim Britt, the director of communications at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, has been given the 2023 Communications Honor Award by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

APPOINTMENTS

Defend Our Health, a Portland nonprofit dedicated to creating a toxic-free environment, recently appointed three board members. They are Laurie Mazur, urban resilience editor for Island Press; Lindi von Mutius, the director of Harvard University’s new Climate Action Accelerator; and Bruce Cort, a principal in the accounting firm of Cort & Small, CPA. An affiliate of the organization, Defend Our Health Action, also elected Deb Burd; she is a founding member of the Maine Women’s Agricultural Network, GrowSmart Maine and the Good Food Council of Lewiston-Auburn.

United Way of Southern Maine has appointed six new members to its board. Abusana Bondo, co-founder and program director at In Her Presence; Dora Clements, Unum’s vice president for digital transformation; Robin LaBonte, chief financial officer at York Hospital; Nicole Devoe Lewis, senior vice president of retail operations and retail services at Hannaford Supermarkets; Jennifer McCarthy, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Maine Medical Center; and Diane Small, Sanford Housing Authority’s executive director.

GENERAL

Northern Light Mercy Hospital will become the newest member of the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative. Mercy Hospital now has access to virtual consults and second opinions, support and education for physicians and nurses, and streamlined access to Dana-Farber specialists in Boston for patients with complex cancers. Physicians from Mercy Hospital and New England Cancer Specialists can collaborate more closely with Dana-Farber on matters concerning diagnosis, treatment, and prevention for Mercy’s cancer patients.

United Ag & Turf, Northeast, which operates John Deere Ag & Turf dealerships across New England, has acquired Chad Little Outdoor Power Equipment, a two-store John Deere dealership in Brunswick and Scarborough. This acquisition adds 24 employees to United Ag & Turf, Northeast. Customers at the former locations will see a larger selection of inventory, greater parts offerings, and increased service support.

