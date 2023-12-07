people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Colin March, Maine commercial banker at KeyBank, has had his role expanded to include leadership of commercial banking and payments services throughout Key’s northern New England region, including Boston. March has been a leader in commercial banking sales since September 2022, when he joined Key from TD Bank. He began his professional career with Morgan Stanley in London, becoming vice president of its Global Capital Markets division during his tenure. March received a bachelor’s degree from American University and a master’s of international affairs from Columbia University. He serves on the boards of Waynflete School in Portland, Ogunquit Museum of American Art, Maine & Co., North Atlantic Capital and CEI Ventures.

Matthew Verreault has been promoted to assistant branch manager at cPort Credit Union, Middle Street branch in Portland. Since he was hired in 2021, Verreault has worked as the associate relationship coordinator and was the branch supervisor at the Riverside branch. He has a master’s in management from Merrimack College.

Laura Graham has been promoted by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to program director of the Land for Maine’s Future. Graham previously worked as a senior planner with the organization and has additional background as a trial lawyer. She is a founding member of the Academy of Professional Family Mediators and is board chair for the Ecology Learning Center. Graham has an undergraduate degree in art from Western Carolina University and a law degree from the University of North Carolina.

Ed Fertig has been promoted to director of dining services at OceanView, Falmouth. Previously, Fertig served as the chef. He is a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America and has over 35 years of experience as an executive chef/catering manager.

NEW HIRES

Hannah Clark has been hired as a real estate broker at Fontaine Family. Previously, Clark worked at a marina in Freeport and a real estate investment firm. She has an associate’s degree from Central Maine Community College.

Aaron Hagan has been hired as the senior banking center manager at Northeast Bank, Portland. He brings over 15 years of experience; his most recent position was as a branch manager for KeyBank. Hagan is active in his local community as a Rotarian.

Catharine Buck has been hired at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Buck has a background in investment properties and finance.

Dobson Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Arundel has hired two new funeral attendants. Michael Bouthot is a retired purchasing manager for a construction company based in Sanford, where he worked for 20 years. He also previously spent a decade making pizza at the former TJ’s Pizza in Biddeford. Dana Ingham brings 32 years of service with the Kennebunk Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as a firefighter and advanced EMT. He also served as deputy chief for 25 years and is currently a firefighter and EMT in Limerick.

The Maine Community College System’s Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce has hired three new employees. Anaclet Mbayago was hired as the new Mainer workforce development coordinator. He has previously worked as a direct support professional, housing and program manager, and small business founder. Chris Young was hired as a workforce development coordinator. Previously, he worked as an education specialist at FAME, and 13 years as a high school teacher and administrator, plus six years as a regional facilitator for GEAR UP Maine. Diane Crockett was hired as a workforce development coordinator. She previously served as a workforce student navigator at Central Maine Community College and is a business owner.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Jennifer Lanphear, the Finance Authority of Maine’s education programs manager, has been elected president of the National Association of State Student Grant & Aid Programs. She previously served as the organization’s president-elect during the 2022-23 academic year and has been a member for nearly 10 years, seven of those serving on the executive committee. She brings 35 years of industry experience in her current role as education programs manager. Lanphear earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at the University of Maine.

Four Portland Water District employees have been recognized as industry leaders. Dustin Price, chief wastewater treatment plant operator, has been appointed to the Joint Environmental Training Coordinating Committee board of directors; the board is appointed by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s commissioner. Scott Firmin, director of wastewater services, has been elected to a three-year term on the North East Biosolids Residuals Association board of directors. Roger Paradis, water distribution system manager, was elected to the New England Water Works Association Board as the Maine state director. Seth Garrison, general manager, was selected to be vice president of the New England Section Board of the American Water Works Association.

GENERAL

Two new researchers have joined The Jackson Laboratory on the Bar Harbor campus: Associate Professor A. Phillip West, Ph.D., whose lab will investigate mitochondria, focusing on their roles in immunity and contributions to disease, and Assistant Professor Rafiou Agoro, Ph.D., whose lab will study the kidney and kidney-related diseases, including anemia and heart disease.

