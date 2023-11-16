people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Daniel Riley has been promoted to senior vice president of engineering at Sebago Technics. Since joining the firm in 2001, he has held the positions of senior project manager, design team leader and vice president of engineering.

Bill Kany has been promoted to executive vice president, chief risk officer at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. Kany has degrees from Dartmouth College and the University of Maine School of Law. Previously, he clerked at the U.S. Claims Court in Washington D.C. and worked for Smith & Elliott PA in Saco.

Matthew Cyr has been promoted to senior vice president, chief banking officer at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. Cyr joined the bank 13 years ago with 20 years of previous experience.

NEW HIRES

Jim Darroch has been hired as the director of marketing and community engagement at United Insurance. Previously, Darroch worked at Burgess Advertising as a senior copywriter, at Eastern Mountain Sports in brand communications, and at Backyard Farms as director of marketing. In 2019, Darroch started Lift Point, a marketing and communications consulting firm.

Tim Walker has been hired as transportation coordinator at OceanView in Falmouth. Walker is a retired school counselor from Scarborough High School with 30 years of experience as a counselor and administrator. Walker has a master’s degree from Northeastern University.

Sue Lessard has been hired as an associate broker at Portside Real Estate Group. Lessard specializes in luxury island properties but assists clients across all price points and categories. In the last 12 months, she ranked in the top 5% of all residential agents in Maine.

Kelsey L. Kenny, Abby L. Liberman and Erika K. Roberge, all 2023 University of Maine School of Law graduates, have been hired as associate attorneys at Norman Hanson & DeTroy. Kenny is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts; Liberman is a graduate of Acadia University in Nova Scotia; Roberge is a graduate of Husson University in Bangor.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Jeff Pillet-Shore, marketing director at Allagash Brewing Co., has been selected as an Ad Age Breakout Brand Leader for 2023. Pillett-Shore has been recognized for leading a team that handles the brewery’s branding, social media, retail merchandise, tours, sales support and more.

Colin March, Matt McTighe and Nan Ramsey have been added to The Ogunquit Museum of American Art 2024 board of directors. March runs the commercial banking division of KeyBank in Maine and serves in various board roles with Waynflete School, Maine & Co., CEI Ventures and North Atlantic Capital. McTighe works for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and is a volunteer firefighter and treasurer for the York Village Fire Department, as well as a board member of the Old York Historical Society. Ramsey is a retired kindergarten teacher at Berwick Academy and has spent over 40 years co-running her family’s resort in Ogunquit. Ramsey was also the director of the Teaching Institute, a master’s level elementary teaching program in conjunction with the University of New England.

