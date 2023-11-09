people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Autumn Hall has been promoted to senior client associate at Broadreach Public Relations. Hall joined Broadreach in 2022, with pervious experience in research, media monitoring, social media auditing, competitor analysis and content development. She has a bachelor’s degree in global and cultural communications from Suffolk University.

NEW HIRES

E.K. Keller and Keith Lynn have been hired at workers compensation company MEMIC as underwriting staff. Keller began his insurance career in 2007 as a claims adjuster before transitioning into commercial underwriting in 2015. In 2014, Lynn worked at Travelers in the claims department before transitioning to account manager and eventually becoming an underwriter for commercial accounts.

Ashley Luszczki has been hired as government relations specialist for the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. Previously, Luszczki was a legislative aide for the Maine Senate Republicans and policy director for the Maine Senate president at the Legislature in Augusta. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and environmental biology from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Ryan Fecteau has been hired as the senior officer of policy and planning at Avesta Housing. Prior to joining Avesta, Fecteau was the senior adviser on community development and strategic initiatives for the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & the Future. He also served as the Maine House assistant majority leader and as chair of the Committee on Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development. Fecteau is the former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives.

Advertisement

Ryan MacGlashing has been hired at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. MacGlashing has a bachelor’s degree in marine sciences from the University of Maine and spent five years with Maine’s Department of Forestry Agriculture and Conservation.

United Way of Southern Maine has hired Jared Gay as the director of public policy and advocacy. Previously, Gay served as the legislative aide to the Maine Senate Majority Office. United Way also has hired Patrick Robinson as the financial stability program coordinator. He will work on emergency food and shelter program grants.

APPOINTMENTS

Tony DiSotto, KeyBank Maine market president, and market leader for Key Private Bank in Maine, has accepted a seat on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Maine. DiSotto is also on the board of directors for the Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges and volunteers with Scarborough Youth Football and Scarborough Little League. He has a bachelor’s degree from Colby College and a master’s degree in business administration from Norwich University.

Jim Hanley has been appointed to the Avesta Housing board of directors for a three-year term. Hanley has been president of The Wishcamper Cos. Inc. since 2021. Before joining Wishcamper, he was chief executive officer of a privately held real estate and finance company. An attorney and certified public accountant, he has extensive experience in real estate, finance and taxation, including practicing law at Preti Flaherty in Portland and serving as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Laura Pellerano, a broker at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty of Northeast Harbor was given the State Realtor of the Year Award. Pellerano has been a Realtor for over 24 years. In 2017, she was president of the Mid-Coast Board of Realtors and in 2018 she started serving as the group’s treasurer. She is currently on the board. She was the Local Realtor of the Year, awarded by the Acadia Council of the Mid-Coast Board of Realtors, for the first time in 2017 and again in 2023.

Robert Hall, owner of Four Seasons Home Watch of Maine, has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the third year. After working as a master carpenter, Hall created Four Seasons Home Watch to further professionalize his knowledge of home construction and upkeep.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: