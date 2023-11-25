HIGH SCHOOLS
Ruth White of Orono qualified for the Foot Locker Cross Country nationals for the second year in a row by finishing third Saturday at the Northeast Regional at Franklin Park in Boston.
White, the three-time New England champion, finished the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 30 seconds. Zariel Macchia of Shirley, New York, won with a time of 17:13, followed by Ellie Shea of Waltham, Massachusetts, in 17:21.
The national championship race is Dec. 9 in San Diego’s Balboa Park.
SOCCER
ENGLAND: Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an 80th-minute equalizer to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw at Manchester City in the Premier League.
Erling Haaland had given defending champion City a first-half lead at Etihad Stadium, becoming the quickest player to score 50 goals in the league.
• Kai Havertz’s 89th-minute goal fired Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, thanks to a 1-0 win at Brentford.
Arsenal moved one point ahead of Manchester City and two ahead of Liverpool.
• After a recent upturn in form, Chelsea came crashing down to earth, losing 4-1 at Newcastle.
SKIING
WORLD CUP: Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami earned her second giant slalom victory this season, while Mikaela Shiffrin finished third in Killington, Vermont.
Shiffrin improved from fifth position after the opening run and extended her lead in the World Cup overall standings.
Gut-Behrami beat Alice Robinson of New Zealand by 0.62 seconds.
TENNIS
DAVIS CUP: Jannik Sinner secured back-to-back wins over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in singles and doubles to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Serbia in Malaga, Spain.
Sinner saved three match points before ending Djokovic’s streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego to beat Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-3, 6-4.
Italy will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
GOLF
EUROPEAN TOUR: South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence took a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Joburg Open in his bid to reclaim the title he won two years ago in Johannesburg.
Lawrence shot a 3-under 67 to move to 15 under. Dean Burmester (68), also of South Africa, was at 12 under.
AUSTRALIAN PGA: Min Woo Lee extended his lead to three shots in Brisbane, Australia, shooting a 5-under 66 to move to 17 under after three rounds.
Rikuya Hoshino of Japan surged into second, making six birdies on the back nine for a 64.
