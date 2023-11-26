SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin built on her first-run lead to win a World Cup women’s slalom Sunday in Killington, Vermont, for her record-extending 90th victory.

The two-time Olympic champion pleased the home crowd by posting the fastest time in both runs, beating Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.33 seconds.

Shiffrin has won six of the seven slaloms at the annual World Cup weekend in Vermont.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Jannik Sinner capped his 5-0 week in Malaga, Spain, by leading Italy to its first Davis Cup title since 1976.

Advertisement

Sinner beat Alex de Miñaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match to clinch the title. Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Dean Burmester shot a 6-under 64 and took advantage of a meltdown by Thriston Lawrence for a three-shot victory at the Joburg Open in Johannesburg, giving the South African a spot in the British Open.

Burmester finished at 18-under 262 for his third European tour title.

He won by three strokes over Darren Fichardt (64). Lawrence, who led by three shots after the third round, shot a 75 and finished eight strokes back.

AUSTRALIAN PGA: Min Woo Lee closed with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory in Brisbane, Australia.

Advertisement

Lee finished at 20-under 264. Rikuya Hoshino of Japan was second, also shooting 68.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen’s outstanding season ended with a comfortable victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he extended his single-season record with his 19th victory and moved into third on the all-time list with 54 wins.

Verstappen finished ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes driver George Russell. He trails only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

Red Bull won 21 of 22 races this season, with Sergio Perez claiming two victories.

SOCCER

Advertisement

ENGLAND: Alejandro Garnacho scored on an outrageous overhead kick to spark Manchester United’s 3-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on an afternoon of protests inside and outside Goodison Park.

The Argentina winger met a cross from the right by Diogo Dalot with a bicycle kick from 15 yards that flew into the top corner in the third minute.

The match was played to a backdrop of protests by Everton supporters furious at what they perceived to be an over-the-top sanction – a record deduction of 10-points – for financial mismanagement issued last week by a disciplinary commission.

• Aston Villa came from behind to win 2-1 at injury-hit Tottenham and move two points off the lead in the Premier League.

It was a third straight league loss for Tottenham, which dropped to fifth place, two points behind fourth-place Aston Villa.

• Terry Venables, a charismatic and tactically innovative soccer coach who led England to the European Championship semifinals in 1996 after winning trophies at the club level with Barcelona and Tottenham, has died. He was 80.

Advertisement

The death of Venables was announced in a statement by his family to British media, saying he died on Saturday after a long illness.

ITALY: Lautaro Martínez scored his 13th league goal of the season, but Inter Milan, the Serie A leader, had to be content with a 1-1 draw at second-place Juventus.

Inter remained two points ahead of Juventus.

HOCKEY

NHL: Former Lewiston Maineiacs player David Perron scored twice on the power play, including his 300th career goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild, 4-1.

• Jake Neighbours, Pavel Buchnevich and Kevin Hayes scored in the first period, and the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous