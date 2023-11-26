The Maine women’s basketball team fell behind by 12 points in the first quarter and couldn’t recover, losing to Drake, 72-56, on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Anne Simon scored 14 points for the Black Bears (4-3), moving into ninth on the program’s all-time scoring list. Simon has 1,468 points, moving past Liz Wood (1,462). Adrianna Smith got her fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Paula Gallego added 12 points.

Anna Miller scored 17 points, while Grace Berg had 15 points and eight rebounds for Drake (5-2). Katie Dinnebier added 14 points.

TUFTS 64, UNE 50: Samantha Sousa scored 15 points as the Jumbos (5-2) beat the Nor’easters (4-2) in Biddeford.

Faye Veilleux tallied 14 points, while Jordyn Franzen had 11 points and eight rebounds for UNE.

BATES 58, WPI 37: Sarah Hughes and Mya Hicks each scored nine points, while Elsa Daulerio had eight points and seven rebounds as the Bobcats (4-0) beat the Engineers (4-2) in Lewiston.

(4) STANFORD 79, ALBANY 35: Cameron Brink had 21 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Cardinal (7-0) beat the Great Danes (4-2) in Stanford, California.

(14) BAYLOR 93, ALCORN STATE 47: Yaya Felder scored 16 points, Sarah Andrews added 15, and the Bears (5-0) rolled to a win over the Braves (0-4) in Waco, Texas.

(15) OHIO STATE 83, CORNELL 40: Rebeka Mikulasikova and Cotie McMahon both scored 14 points, and the Buckeyes (5-1) coasted to a win over the Big Red (2-4) in Columbus, Ohio.

(20) LOUISVILLE 81, GONZAGA 70: Kiki Jefferson scored 21 points, Nina Rickards added 16 on 8-of-8 shooting, and the Cardinals (6-1) pulled away for a win over the Bulldogs (6-2) to win the Betty Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNE 97, UMPI 96: Adrian Torres scored a career-high 37 points as the Nor’easters (5-2) held on to beat the Owls (1-4) in Biddeford.

Adam Lux and Jayden Thornton each added 12 points, while Jimmy Hulland scored 11 and Zach Boulay 10 for UNE.

Doug McCall had 35 points for UMPI.

BOWDOIN 62, UMASS BOSTON 60: The Polar Bears (1-4) rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Beacons (1-4) in Boston.

Kevin Reeves finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for Bowdoin. Andrew Szwez added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Emanuel Zayas had 21 points for UMass Boston.

BABSON 77, BATES 53: Nate Amado scored 15 of his 26 points in the first half as the Beavers (4-2) beat the Bobcats (1-5) in Lewiston.

Steph Baxter added 19 points.

Babacar Pouye had 18 points and nine rebounds for Bates.

COLBY 74, SALVE REGINA 72: Max Poulton scored 28 points, Jack Lawson had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and the Mules (3-2) held on to beat the Seahawks (3-2) in Waterville.

Liam O’Connell added 12 points.

Sean Seymour scored 17 points for Salve Regina.

(15) TEXAS 86, WYOMING 63: Max Abmas scored a season-best 23 points to lead the Longhorns (5-1) to a win over the Cowboys (4-2) in Austin, Texas.

(18) COLORADO 85, IONA 68: Tristan da Silva scored 17 points to go over the 1,000-point mark for his career, and the Buffaloes (5-1) shook free in the second half from the relentless pressure of the Gaels (2-4) for a win in Boulder, Colorado.

(19) FLORIDA ATLANTIC 84, VIRGINIA TECH 50: Alijah Martin scored 17 points, Vladislav Goldin had 14, and the Owls (5-1) beat the Hokies (5-2) to win the ESPN Events Invitational championship in Kissimmee, Florida.

FOOTBALL

TOP 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press poll, giving the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season.

Georgia remained No. 1, as the two-time defending national champions have been for 24 straight polls dating back to the middle of last season. The Bulldogs received 52 of 62 first-place votes.

Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received 10 first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24 in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

The Buckeyes slipped from second to No. 6, clearing the way for Washington to reach its best ranking since finishing the 2000 season at No. 3 and setting up a top-five matchup with Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday in Las Vegas.

NEW MEXICO: Danny Gonzales, who never won more than four games over four seasons as the Lobos’ head coach, was fired.

The Lobos were 11-32 under Gonzales and ended this season 4-8 after a 44-41 loss to Utah State on Saturday.

HOUSTON: The school fired Dana Holgorsen, a day after finishing his third losing season in five years.

The Cougars ended the year with three consecutive losses, capped by a 27-13 defeat at UCF on Saturday. Houston was 4-8 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 play in its inaugural season in the newly configured conference.

MISSISSIPPI STATE: The school hired Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as its new head coach.

Lebby has been offensive coordinator for the Sooners the last two years after two seasons holding the same position at Mississippi. This is will be his first head coaching job and Mississippi State’s third head coach in as many seasons.

Zach Arnett was fired by athletic director Zac Selmon after less than one full season as head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett replaced Mike Leach, who died of a heart condition after the 2022 regular season.

